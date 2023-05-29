UPMC provides course to Little League employees

WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC in North Central Pa. recently hosted a series of Stop the Bleed training courses with staff from Little League International. The training courses focused on skills to help manage traumatic bleeding injuries.
“Uncontrolled bleeding is the number one cause of preventable death from trauma in the United States and it takes less than five minutes for a person to bleed to death,” said Tony Bixby, chief, Susquehanna Regional EMS, and director, Prehospital Services, UPMC in North Central Pa. “Simple interventions, such as applying pressure to or packing a wound, or using a tourniquet, can make a lifesaving difference and our Stop the Bleed training is an easy way for individuals to learn some basic skills that can make a difference when help is needed most.”
