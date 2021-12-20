Watsontown Police Department Terroristic threats
WATSONTOWN — A Watsontown man was charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats and a summary count of harassment following an alleged domestic Dec. 17 in the 600 block of Elm Street, Watsontown.
Police said David E. Phillips, 61, pulled the hair of an alleged victim and threatened to kill the victim. Phillips was arraigned and jailed in Northumberland County in lieu of 10% of $50,000.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearing
• Joseph Clifford Stahl, 62, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a misdemeanor count of DUI and summary counts of improper right turn, exceed max speed limit by 15 mph, restrictions on alcoholic beverages and careless driving. Formal arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 24 at Union County Court, Lewisburg.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Summary trials
• A summary allegation of purchasing alcoholic beverage by a minor filed against William Joseph Gildea IV, no date of birth given, was dismissed.
• Doreen M. Hedricks, 62, of Lewisburg was guilty of doing business without a license.
• A summary allegation of carrying false identification (minor) filed against Anna V. Huntley-Robertson, 21, of Lewisburg, was dismissed.
• Millicent C. Malloy, 20, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to public possession of alcohol (open container).
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash (injury)
COOPER TOWNSHIP — A Bloomsburg woman sustained what police described as a suspected minor injury following a two-vehicle crash at 5:47 p.m. Dec. 16 along Route 11 eastbound, south of Steltz Road, Cooper Township, Montour County.
A 2016 Jeep Renegade driven by Christine I. Hassinger, 57, of Danville, pulled from a driveway on the east side of the roadway and struck the passenger side of a northbound 2017 Subaru Impreza driven by Jesse L. Ciccone, 32, of Bloomsburg, police reported. Both drivers were belted. Ciccone sustained a suspected injury, police said.
Hassinger will be cited with emerging from alley, driveway or building, it was noted.
2-vehicle crash
NORTHUMBERLAND — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 5:36 p.m. Dec. 17 along Duke Street at Front Street, Northumberland, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Daniel J. Berard, 65, of Northumberland, stopped, then attempted a left turn and was struck by a southbound 2020 Nissan Rogue driven by Phoebe L. Tice, 49, of Lock Haven. Both drivers and two passengers in the Rogue were belted.
Berard will be cited with vehicle turning left, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 4:20 p.m. Dec. 17 along Westbranch Highway, north of Hospital Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Jessie-May K. Benfield, 36, of Sunbury, was traveling south in a 2013 Mazda 3, police noted, when it failed to slow for traffic and struck the rear of a 2014 Jeep Wrangler driven by John C. Scott, 64, of Mill Hall. Both drivers were belted.
Benfield will be cited with following too closely, police noted.
1-vehicle crash (injuries)
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A pair of Union County teens were transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with suspected minor injuries following a one-vehicle crash at 9:09 p.m. Dec. 17 along Lincoln Chapel Road, west of Paddy Mountain Road, Hartley Township, Union County.
According to police, Blake G. Shemory, 18, of Mifflinburg, was traveling west in a 2010 Ford F-150 XLT when the truck struck a bump in the roadway, became airborne, went out of control and struck a utility pole. The vehicle then overturned. Shemory and a 17-year-old Millmont boy were transported with suspected minor injuries.
Two other passengers, ages 16, were not injured. Shemory, police noted, was not belted. All others were belted. Shemory will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, according to police.
1-vehicle crash
UNION TOWNSHIP — A Mifflinburg man escaped injury when his vehicle went off the roadway and struck a small grouping of trees at 8:13 a.m. Dec. 8 along Route 304, Union Township, Union County.
Steven R. Miller, 58, was traveling east when his 2013 Ford F-150 XLT swerved to the south side of the roadway and onto a sloped shoulder, then struck a grouping of trees, police noted.
Miller was belted.
Burglary
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Someone entered the residence of a 42-year-old Lewisburg man and took two firearms and a generator from outside the residence, police reported.
The incident was reported between 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 along Churches Road, Kelly Township, Union County. Items stolen included a 5500 KWH generator with wheels and white paint splatter valued at $250, a Falcon 9mm silver slide in a nylon holster valued at $350 and a Mossberg 16-gauge black barrel wood stock shotgun valued at $250.
Theft
TURBOTVILLE — State police are investigating the alleged theft of $1,800 from a lockbox belonging to a Turbotville man.
The incident occurred between noon Nov. 5 and Dec. 18 along Main Street, Turbotville, Northumberland County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft by deception
DERRY TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly used the personal information of a 52-year-old Danville woman to make purchases online.
Police reported the incident at 7:10 p.m. Nov. 26 along Cameltown Hill Road, Derry Township, Montour County.
State Police At Stonington DUI
SHAMOKIN — A 54-year-old Shamokin man was allegedly under the influence when police stopped his vehicle at 7:34 p.m. Dec. 13 along West Lincoln and East Lincoln streets, Shamokin, Northumberland County.
Marcus McDowell was stopped for alleged equipment and traffic violations in an Audi A4, police noted.
DUI
SHAMOKIN — A Coal Township man was arrested for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop at 8:59 p.m. Dec. 16 along East Webster and North Vine streets, Shamokin, Northumberland County.
Tyler Jeffrey, 22, was stopped in a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt, police noted. He was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, police reported.
2-vehicle crash
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 10:26 a.m. Dec. 16 along Route 61 at Hollow Road, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County.
Police said Randall D. Stamets, 67, of Shamokin, was traveling north in a 2016 Jeep Cherokee when the Jeep attempted to pass a 2017 Toyota Avalon driven by James Darrup, 80, of Mount Carmel, as the Toyota began to turn left. The Jeep struck the Toyota. All were belted.
Stamets was issued a warning for no-passing zones, police noted.
Megan’s Law
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating someone’s failure to comply with Megan’s Law registration.
The alleged incident was reported at 12:01 a.m. Sept. 11 along Church Street, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
Terroristic threats
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Dalmatia man was taken into custody at his residence after police received a report of an online video showing the man with firearms and stating he wanted to kill people.
Jace Hackenburg was taken into custody after the reported incident at 11:45 p.m. Dec. 16 along Route 61, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Activity report
• Dec. 19 Traffic arrest, 12:30 a.m., North Derr at West Market streets; burglar alarm, 12:52 a.m., North Eighth Street; suspicious circumstance, 1:18 a.m., Old Turnpike Road; traffic warning, 1:36 a.m., Market Street; disorderly conduct, 1:45 a.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 1:54 a.m., Route 15 and North Seventh Street; assist police agency, 6:07 a.m., Chesnut Street, Mifflinburg; phone call request, 11:28 a.m., police headquarters; prisoner transport, 11:29 a.m., Market and Water streets; trespassing, 1:59 p.m., Market Street; transient, 3:13 p.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 4:14 p.m., West Market Street at North Derr Drive; assist police agency, 6:26 p.m., Westbranch Highway; open door, 9:15 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic warning, 9:24 p.m., North Derr Drive and Market Street.
Union County Deed transfers
• Bradley N. Bowen to Bradley N. Bowen, Katelyn May Bowen, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Chris L. Reeder to Joan M. Yost, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Buffalo Valley Greenhouses LLC, Scott A. Kling, Ernest R. Ritter III member to Walnut Buildings LLC, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Steven L. Ketchem, Michele L. Ketchem, to Rebecca A. Spielyk, Jayme W. Spielyk, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Lewisburg Fifty Niners Rod and Gun Club to William D. Martin, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Daniel L. Theys, Susan L. Weaver to John W. Knelly III, Mary Rose T. Knelly, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Joseph Hock Jr. to Carl R. Emery, Jenette L. Emery, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Carl R. Emery, Jenette L. Emery to Joseph Hock Jr., property in West Buffalo Township, water use and main, no cash consideration.
• James A. Clark, Timothy B. Taylor to Gabrielle D. Taylor, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Christopher T. Harris, Jennifer L. Harris to Sirva Relocation LLC, property in Union Township, $461,000.
• Sirva Relocation LLC to Paula A. McKenzie, property in Unioon Township, $461,000.
• Charles W. Johnson, Jessica L Johnson to Bruno Kretzschmar, Erin A. Kretzschmar, property in Kelly Township, $1.
