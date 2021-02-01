MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Intermediate School Principal Phillip Heggenstaller recently announced the winners of the ASPIRES Awards for the month of December.
These awards are given to students who demonstrate the behaviors in compliance with the anti-bullying program and who display positive behaviors and actions while in school. These students are chosen by their teachers, and the ASPIRES Awards are sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Mifflinburg.
From third grade, Elli Snook, daughter of Cub and Hannah Snook, of New Berlin, was recognized. Her favorite subject is math. Outside of school, Elli enjoys playing softball, collecting rocks and scaring people. Her favorite place to visit is Myrtle Beach, S.C. Elli plans to one day become a teacher.
Fourth-grader Andrew Yerger, son of Scott and Vera Yerger, of Mifflinburg, was recognized. His favorite subject is math. Outside of school, Andrew enjoys playing baseball, football, hanging out with his friends and collecting baseball and Pokémon cards. His favorite place to visit is Disney. Andrew hopes to become a pro sports player in the future.
Fifth-grader Sydney Umbel, daughter of Erica and Dan Umbel, of Mifflinburg, was recognized. She plays the flute in the band and participates in chorus and art club. Outside of school, Sydney is a member of the scouts and enjoys hiking, swimming and crafting. Her favorite place to visit is the cabin in West Virginia Beach. At home, Sydney likes to do gymnastics and karate. In the future, she plans to become a singer or an actress.
