MILTON — Representatives from two separate firms vying to handle a project to replace the Milton Area High School’s HVAC system believe the work could be completed this summer.
During a special Milton Area School District school board meeting held Tuesday morning via Zoom, representatives from SitelogIQ and Brewer-Garrett presented to the board about their proposed services. Potential costs of the project were not discussed.
During his presentation, Damion Spahr of SitelogIQ said the project would consist of replacing major equipment, including rooftop units, air handlers and units in classrooms.
Spahr said his company would work with subcontractors on pricing and to reduce the potential costs of the project. Spahr said SitelogIQ will select the scope of the work and finalize pricing to meet the district’s budgetary goals.
If selected to handle the project in April, Spahr said pricing options will be available for board approval by May. Work to replace the HVAC system would take place in June through August, while school is not in session.
Similarly, Tadhg O’Crowley of Brewer-Garrett said the final project can be “co-authored” with the school district within two weeks of being selected to handle the work.
Design and installation was listed on a slide projected during the presentation as taking between three and 12 months.
“We have the ability to move very quickly and complete this project very fast,” O’Crowley said.
SitelogIQ, which has an office in Harrisburg, is the firm handling the project management of the district’s $14.1 million stadium renovation and construction of a wellness facility.
“We may not be able to help reduce all of (Director of Facilities Jeff) Hoffman’s headaches, but our presence means less aspirin,” Spahr said, during his presentation. “We appreciate our partnership with the district.”
O’Crowley said Brewer-Garrett — which is based in Ohio — is committed to completing a job as it outlines.
“We do what we say we will do,” he said. “We would love to compete for this project. We would love to show you what we can do.”
The board is expected to further discuss the two companies, and the possibility of moving forward with the project, at a future meeting.
During a recent meeting, the board approved working with its financial advisors and bond council to secure two separate borrowings, totaling $9.995 million.
At the meeting, district Business Administrator Derrek Fink said the borrowing is part of a $30 million borrowing plan outlined in 2019.
In addition to moving forward with the stadium renovation project, the district in August 2019 approved moving forward with an estimated $10 million renovation project at Baugher Elementary School, which is still pending.
Potential upgrades to the district’s HVAC systems have been discussed for several years.
