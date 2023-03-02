WILLIAMSPORT — When he gets older, Tiernan Stone Essick will have a story to tell about how he was born by the glow of lights from cell phones and flashlights on Feb. 23, during a power outage at UPMC Williamsport.

Although her actual due date was March 8, Tiernan’s mom, Kalyn Essick, with her husband, Kristopher, by her side, had gone to the hospital earlier that day when the early stages of labor began.

This feature was made possible through AP StoryShare.

