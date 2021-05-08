WILLIAMSPORT — There will be a beer-making talk at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16 at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
The Lecture Series in the Community Room is sponsored by the Woodcock Foundation for the Appreciation of the Arts. All are welcome and there is no charge to attend, but facial covering and social distancing will be required.
The talk will feature Tim Yarrington, a Pennsylvania College of Technology instructor, on “The Piracy of Brewing: How Brewers Exploit Natural Systems for Personal Pleasure and Financial Gain.” The talk is one of several events to highlight the return of the popular Bottles and Brews at the Taber on Friday, August 13.
Call 570-326-3326 or visit www.tabermuseum.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.