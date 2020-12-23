President Judge Michael T. Hudock Plea court
• Christopher L. Neiswender, 46, of Mifflinburg, entered a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely.
• Justin E. Knapp, 34, of Glen Lyon, entered a guilty plea to first offense DUI controlled substance, impaired ability, a misdemeanor.
Sentences
• Ryan J. Deivert, 29, of West Milton, received six months probation for a guilty plea to DUI controlled substance Schedule 1, a misdemeanor.
• Brian T. Hazzoum, 19, of Conway, N.H., received six months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Isaiah M. Isaacson, 18, of West Milton, received six months probation for a guilty plea to use or possession of drug paraphernalia. A felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver was dismissed.
• Ashley L. Talmadge, 26, of Lewisburg, was resentenced to seven days confinement for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI controlled substance Schedule 2 or 3 and three months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude officer.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
• Clarence William Rossman, 35, of Mifflinburg. Charges of simple assault, felony aggravated assault, terroristic threats and harassment were withdrawn.
• Cameron Robert Cyr, 18, of Oxford, Conn., waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (two counts) and possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance and summary counts of exceed 55 mph by 19 mph and careless driving.
State Police at Milton 2-vehicle crash (injuries)
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Minor injuries were noted following a two-vehicle collision at 2:42 p.m. Dec. 10 along Westbranch Highway at Hospital Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2011 Honda Fit driven by Anna M. Wright, 74, of White Deer, was traveling south when it rearended a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Geovann Pantojas-Crespo, 38, of Lewisburg. Wright and a passenger in the Camaro, Mariela Mercado-Morales, 48, of Lewisburg, sustained suspected injuries, it was noted.
Wright will be cited with following too closely.
2-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 5:23 a.m. Dec. 22 along Route 15 north, south of New Columbia Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2020 International Harvester driven by Allan Laurante, 36, of Homesteade, Fla., was traveling north in the right lane when it went off the roadway and struck a disabled 2011 Ford Explorer. No injuries were reported. Laurente will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
2-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a rear-end collision at 9:23 a.m. Dec. 21 along Broad Street, east of Fifth Street, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2007 Jeep Compass driven by an unnamed person was traveling west when it struck the rear of a 2016 Kia Sorento. The driver of the Jeep was issued a warning for following too closely.
Harassment
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A Milton man has been cited after allegedly yelling profanities at an employee at Burger King.
Troopers said Anthony Rodrigues, 41, of Milton, was cited with harassment and disorderly conduct stemming from the alleged incident at 9:38 p.m. Dec. 20 at Burger King, Carpenter Road, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Rodrigues allegedly yelled after his order was not satisfactory. Troopers said he threatened the employee, a 26-year-old Milton man.
Theft from motor vehicle
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly stole prescription medication from a vehicle belonging to a Washingtonville woman.
Troopers said the incident took place between 8 p.m. Dec. 19 and 7:41 a.m. Dec. 20 at 1028 Continental Boulevard, Valley Township, Montour County. Tablets belonging to Betty Gross were taken, police noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal mischief
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — Someone threw garbage into a creek, removed a sign and tossed it into the creek and spray painted a road sign.
The alleged incident occurred at 11:52 a.m. Dec. 13 along Preserve and Crawford roads, Anthony Township, Montour County. The signs belonged to PennDOT. An investigation is ongoing.
State Police At Stonington Harassment
RIVERSIDE — Troopers were dispatched to a domestic incident at 9:34 a.m. Nov. 27 along Sunbury Road, Riverside, Northumberland County.
Stacey Fague, 32, and Nichole Tomsho, 40, both of Danville, were cited.
State Police At Bloomsburg Fatal crash SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP — A Benton man was killed in a one-vehicle crash at 8:31 a.m. Dec. 22 along Central Road, Sugarloaf Township, Columbia County.
Troopers said Thomas J. Travitsky, 86, of Benton, was traveling north in a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 when the vehicle left the east shoulder of the roadway in a left curve, traveled through the snow and struck a tree head-on. Travitsky was not belted and was pronounced dead at the scene, police noted.
Pursuit
NORTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP — South Centre police and state police stopped a vehicle driven by a wanted male.
The alleged incident took place at 11:01 p.m. Nov. 26 along Ridge and Adams roads, North Centre Township, Columbia County, and involved a 2008 Nissan Altima.
Troopers said they intercepted the pursuit in the area of Ridge and Hidlay Church roads and took a primary role, deploying stop sticks, which deflated the right front tire of the fleeing vehicle. When the vehicle came to a stop, troopers said the driver again attempted to flee before coming to a controlled stop. Troopers took the unnamed driver and a passenger into custody and secured a 2-year-old child from the rear seat.
The investigation is now in the hands of the South Centre Police Department, it was noted.
Northumberland County Courthouse Sentencings
• Lynn Kyle, 22, of Williamsport, has been sentencing to three days to six months confinement on a charge of driving under the influence. He must also pay a fine of $1,000, plus court costs. Kyle’s license will be su spended for 12 months.
• Colton Troup, 21, of Ashland, has been sentenced to two years probation on a driving under the influence charge (second offense). He must also pay a fine of $1,500, plus court costs. Troup’s license will be suspended for 18 months.
• Aida Candelaria-Silva, 53, of Shamokin, has been sentenced to six months probation, and 60 days house arrest with electronic monitoring, for a charge of driving under the influence (second offense). She must also pay a fine of $300, plus court costs. Candelaria-Silva’s license will be suspended for 12 months.
• Aida Candelaria-Silva, 53, of Shamokin, has been sentenced to six months probation, and 45 days house arrest with electronic monitoring, for a charge of driving under the influence. She must also pay a fine of $1,000, plus court costs.
• Kirstie Nicolo, 28, of Audubon, has been sentenced to three months probation on a charge of theft by unlawful taking. She must also pay a fine of $50, plus costs of prosecution.
Northumberland County Deed transfer
• Daniel Kramer and Ashley Nicole Kramer to Daniel Kramer, property in Point Township, $1.
Union County Deed transfers
• John R. Luthi, Abby Gulden Luthi to Aaron N. Ferdinand, Amber J. Ferdinand, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Sidney I. Jamison, Linda W. Jamison to Donna Bunch, Charles Moore, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Lena M. Miller, Russell James Miller Jr. to Jacqueline R. Kaler, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Steven Ray Anderson, David Anderson, Kevin Anderson to Prime Home Investments LLC, property in East Buffalo Township, $60,000.
• Robert M. Brubaker executor, Shirley S. Diehl estate, Shirley Mae Diehl estate, Terry A. Diehl, Joy E. Diehl to Zeling Niu, Allison Peiling, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• H2O Holdinsgs LLC, Donald W. Kaufman member, Ronald W. Koonsman Jr. member to Laura R. Gates, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Nathan D. Saxton, Miranda C. Saxton to Patricia D. Pomeroy, James L. Pomeroy, property in Kelly Township, $204,000.
