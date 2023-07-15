MILTON — Milton’s upcoming drum and bugle corps event is shaping up to be a resounding success.
“(We’re) very encouraged. The ticket sales are a little stronger at this time this year than they were last year.” said Mike Mertz, an alumni of the Milton Comancheros Drum and Bugle Corps, and an organizer of the event. “The drum corps are all excited to come to the venue. With our description of the venue and the cooperation of Milton High School they’re extremely excited to perform.”
The show will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Milton Area High School’s Alumni Field. It will feature performances from Hawthorne Caballeros Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps, Blessed Sacrament Golden Knights Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps, Reading Buccaneers Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps, New York Skyliners Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps and Hanover Lancers Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps.
“It’s drums. It’s bugles. It’s flashiness. It’s professionalism,” said Mertz. “They’re going to troop the stands. They’re going to play their best street cadence. They might even stop and play a song right in front of (the audience).”
Ticket booths will open at noon on the day of the performance and will remain open right up until showtime. Concessions will include a mix of hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, and pizza.
“The only thing we need now is good weather and people,” said Mertz. “When the drum corps sees the people in the stands, they will play their hearts out. They love the noise. They love to be appreciated.”
