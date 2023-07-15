MILTON — Milton’s upcoming drum and bugle corps event is shaping up to be a resounding success.

“(We’re) very encouraged. The ticket sales are a little stronger at this time this year than they were last year.” said Mike Mertz, an alumni of the Milton Comancheros Drum and Bugle Corps, and an organizer of the event. “The drum corps are all excited to come to the venue. With our description of the venue and the cooperation of Milton High School they’re extremely excited to perform.”

