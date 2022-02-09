MIFFLINBURG — Loyal followers of Hoover's Bernina Sew helped the Mifflinburg-area sewing center rank among the top quilt shops in the country.
Of the more than 4,000 stores in a recent contest of local quilt shops (LQS), Hoover's Bernina ranked 36th nationwide. ByAnnie.com arranged for prizes from a variety of sponsors.
Customers have endorsed the Hoover's Bernina for its location and other attributes.
"It is a beautiful shop surrounded by beautiful country," noted Susan W. "The owners are very charitable. The owners and the staff are all so friendly and helpful.
"They offer so many learning experiences and are always there to help," she continued. "The best of the best! Every day is special at Hoover's. They make me feel like family."
Voting in a new contest, organized by ByAnnie.com, will continue through the end of the month. One vote per email may be submitted via www.LQScontest.com/VOTE.
ByAnnie.com and sponsors of the LQS contest are awarding over $15,000 in prizes to stores, but the biggest value of the contest comes from customer support. LQS owners were credited for their daily pursuit of making their shops the best they can be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.