HARRISBURG — Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) and state Rep. David Rowe (R-84) announced that the Union County Industrial Railroad has been awarded a $250,000 state investment through the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Multimodal Transportation Fund for the replacement of a rail-highway grade crossing on Route 15 in Union Township, Union County.
"Many of my constituents travel across this railroad crossing on Route 15 every day,” Yaw said. “In addition to the increased traffic stemming from the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project, I am told there has been a sizable increase in the volume of commodities destined for the Winfield area, both being delivered by truck and rail. I applaud this investment for the Union County Industrial Railroad, and I am happy to support the project moving forward.”
According to the railroad, the existing crossing has needed continual, costly repairs and presents a safety issue when the pavement deteriorates. The proposed tub crossing is projected to last 30 years, needing minimal maintenance and will present a safer crossing surface.
"The North Shore Railroad family, which includes the Union County Industrial Railroad, is very pleased to learn of the grant award for this very heavily traveled crossing. This important infrastructure project will help to improve the safety of thousands of motorists each week." said Snyder County Commissioner and North Shore Business and Development Manager Joe Kantz.
