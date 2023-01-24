Lycoming College awarded $150,000

Students spend time in the Humanities Research Center (HRC) on the Lycoming College campus.

 PROVIDED BY AMY CHANDLER/LYCOMING COLLEGE

WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College has been awarded $150,000 over two years from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) in support of the college’s Center for Humanities Research, which opened in January 2022 to support undergraduate humanities research and experiential learning opportunities.

The HRC identified expanded digital humanities capacity as an immediate priority to strengthen humanities education for enrolled students and to attract more humanities-oriented students to the college.

