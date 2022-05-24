Service 1st donates books to United Way’s Wee Read Program

DANVILLE — Service 1st recently collected more than 650 children’s books to support the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way’s Wee Read program.
For a two-week period at the beginning of April, Service 1st branch locations in Elysburg, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Montandon, Shamokin Dam and Sunbury collected the gently used books. The books will directly support the Wee Read Program’s mission of ensuring all youth are reading on grade-level by the end of third grade.
Books donated were in gently used condition and meant for children up to age 15. Strong Spas donated 137 books to the credit union’s book drive.
“We constantly are trying to better our communities at Service 1st and this program does that for children in the areas we serve,” said Morgan Mattern, assistant vice president Mifflinburg Market and Wee Read Program coordinator for Service 1st. “For the first year sponsoring this program, we are very grateful to all those who have donated books and to those who helped lead this program.”
To learn more about the Wee Read Program, visit www.gsvuw.org/wee-read.
