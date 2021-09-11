BLOOMSBURG — A reconstruction project continues in Bloomsburg.
On Monday, Sept. 13, Route 487 (Poplar Street) will be open to local traffic, including Kawneer traffic, between Route 11 (Columbia Boulevard) and Kawneer Drive, and between Fort McClure Boulevard and the Town Park Village entrance. All Kawneer traffic must access Kawneer using Route 487 south from Route 11.
Route 487 will be closed between Kawneer Drive and Town Park Village.
The week of September 13, Route 487 (Poplar Street) will remain closed between Eighth Street and Tenth Street.
The following detours will be in place with signs to assist travelers:
• Route 487 traffic traveling north and continuing to Route 487 will be detoured onto Fort McClure Boulevard, Market Street, Main Street (Route 11); southbound 487 will be the reverse order.
• Route 487 truck traffic traveling north to Route 11 will be detoured onto Fort McClure Boulevard, Market Street, and Main Street (Route 11).
• Route 487 car traffic traveling north to Route 11 will be detoured onto Fort McClure Boulevard and Market Street; Route 11 north traffic will follow East Sixth Street; Route 11 south traffic will continue on Market Street to Main Street (Route 11).
• Route 11 traffic traveling south to Route 487 south will be detoured onto East Street (Route 11), Main Street (Route 11), Market Street, Fort McClure Boulevard.
• Route 11 traffic traveling north to Route 487 south will be detoured onto Market Street, Fort McClure Boulevard.
HRI Inc. is the primary contractor for the $6.8 million reconstruction project, which includes drainage improvements, roadway resurfacing, tree removal and replacement, new concrete curb and sidewalks, traffic signal upgrades, highway lighting, and other miscellaneous work.
For more information, including maps of the detours and construction area, visit www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-3/ConstructionsProjectsAndRoadwork/Pages/default.aspx or enter Bloomsburg 0011-114 into your web browser.
Work on this project is expected to be completed in October 2022, weather permitting.
