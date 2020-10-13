WILLIAMSPORT — An Emergency Medical Technician course, beginning the week of Jan. 19 and running through early May, will be offered at four locations by Workforce Development at Pennsylvania College of Technology.
The course meets the National Emergency Medical Services Educational Standards and Instructional Guidelines and is intended to prepare students for National Registry cognitive and psychomotor examinations at the EMT level.
The course comprises 50 hours of lecture and 100 hours of practical learning. The program will be offered at one of four sites: Penn College’s main campus in Williamsport, Penn College at Wellsboro, Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg or Bloomsburg Volunteer Ambulance Association’s Administrative and Training Center in Bloomsburg.
The in-class portion will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in Lewisburg and Wellsboro or Tuesdays and Thursdays in Bloomsburg and Williamsport.
Content will be delivered through a “flipped” mastery-learning model that employs internet-based, streaming-video education. Students will watch videos that support comprehension and reinforce key concepts.
Face-to-face learning will includes case studies and skill drills to apply students’ understanding with hands-on activities. Experiential learning during ambulance rotations affords real-world immersion into an environment of practice.
Seating is limited, and all registrations must be completed by 1 p.m. Dec. 11. Interested participants may register online at https://regics.pct.edu/EMTSP21.
