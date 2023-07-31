MIFFLINBURG — In light of Sunday's murder-suicide in Mifflinburg, representatives of Transitions are encouraging victims of domestic violence to seek help.
Mifflinburg police issued a release Sunday night stating that it's believed Jeffrey Scott Wenrich, 64, killed his wife Tharifah Wenrich, 63, and then killed himself. The incident occurred in the 100 block of Scottsdale Drive.
“It is hard to find words that make sense of this tragedy, but our hearts go out to Tharifah’s family and friends as they mourn. We at Transitions are mourning alongside them," said Mae-Ling Kranz, chief executive officer of Transitions.
“We want anyone who may be experiencing abuse in their relationship to know they are not alone, and we can help," she added.
In the last 10 years, more than 1,600 individuals have died from domestic violence-related incidents across Pennsylvania. Each year, the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence (PCADV) compiles and publishes an annual fatality report. Although pending for 2022, statics show in 2021 that 112 victims lost their lives to domestic violence in Pennsylvania.
“Although domestic violence-related homicides in Union County are reportedly low, the incidents of domestic violence occurring are not," Kranz said. " Domestic violence happens in every neighborhood, and to people of every race, ethnicity, age, identity, religion, socioeconomic class, education level, and profession."
According to Kranz, one in four women and one in seven men reported having "experienced severe physical violence by an intimate partner."
Anyone who feels unsafe in their relationship should call Transitions at 800-850-7948.
"Whether you have questions, need resources, or want someone who will listen without judgment," the press release from Kranz stated. "All calls and services are always confidential. Anyone who suspects they know someone experiencing domestic violence is encouraged to reach out for more information and resources about how to help make a difference in the lives of victims and survivors of domestic violence."
