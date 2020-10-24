ELYSBURG — Crack sealing will occur Monday, Oct. 26, through Thursday, Oct. 29, along Route 54, from the intersection of Route 487 in Elysburg, Ralpho Township, to the Northumberland/Columbia County line in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County, for crack sealing.
Work will take place during daylight hours, weather permitting. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging.
Motorists are reminded to be alert, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel and drive with caution through the work zone.
