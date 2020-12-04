LEWISBURG — Directors of the Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) unanimously passed a revised Health and Safety Plan for Athletics at their Thursday night meeting.
Dr. Jennifer Polinchock, LASD superintendent, said the revisions would ensure the district was in line with a state Department of Health masking order issued Nov. 23. Compliance will require student-athletes, coaches and staff to wear facial covering during practice and competition.
Polinchock said area physicians believe there will be no blanket exceptions for athletes.
“We know that it is going to be a challenge for some of our athletes and it may be a determining factor as to whether or not they would participate,” Polinchock said. “But we really find that this is something that is necessary for the health and safety not only for the student athletes and the staff, but also for their families in the greater community.”
Polinchock said Lewisburg teams would not play other teams if they are not also wearing facial covering in practice and contests.
“Most of the school districts in the (Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference) are doing the same thing,” Polinchock added. “There have been many robust discussions between superintendents and athletic directors as to what the course of action is. But with the latest guidance received Nov. 23 it pretty much gave us the answers of what we need to do if we want to have a winter athletic season.”
Exemptions for swimming and for individual health reasons will be permitted.
The revision passed without a dissenting vote, but some directors had questions or doubts.
Director Lisa Clark asked whether there had been discussions about the risks of wearing facial masks during competition. She noted potential problems in wrestling and basketball, where a mask could fall off and be a hazard on the floor.
Polinchock said there have been concerns as a facial covering may inhibit breathing during competition. Wrestling could present an additional problem because the headgear used would go on top of a mask.
“What has been discussed has been working with officials of the games to have an eye on the situation to intercept it when it happens,” Polinchock said. “(They) can give out some breaks for catching your breath, rest breaks that are not usually part of the contest.”
Polnchock said medical professionals may have thoughts about practical masks which could be used. The district could look into it and provide masks for students.
Director Virginia Zimmerman appreciated the care taken in applying safety measures, but was concerned about playing indoor sports even with masking. She also feared athletes could bring infection into the school and preempt a return to in-person schooling.
“The choice to play a sport outdoors probably doesn't hurt anybody else,” Zimmerman added later. “The choice to play a sport indoors might end up hurting the contacts that the individual has.”
Director Tera Unzicker-Fassero said a shutdown of in-person schooling would more likely be due to staffing issues.
Mary Ann Stanton added that entire teams have been put on quarantine and the potential for spread is there. She added that there were challenges to be resolved, especially with indoor sports and other activities.
Director Mary Brouse noted that outdoor activities were less cooped up and admitted that ideal social distancing was not always observed.
“I am really fearful about wrestling,” Brouse said. “I have a son-in-law who is a head wrestling coach. He and I have had discussions and they weren't always nice discussions.”
Brouse said as a parent, she would have a problem with a child who participated in wrestling. Though Lewisburg athletics has had admirable success, she noted protective measures would have to be taken for the students, staff and coaches.
Director Corey Heath added that there were no easy decisions, but giving families choices in the safest way possible was consistent with what has been done so far in the school year.
Director Erin Jablonski suggested competition without spectators, or if necessary, setting a threshold over which Lewisburg would not meet athletes from a district with a signficant spike in cases.
Tickets will be limited to two tickets with parents as it was in the fall season. Social distancing placards will be in place in the gymnasium. Seating for spectators not in the same family will be 6 feet apart or more. Facial covering will be required for spectators and there will be a screening on entering athletic events.
The meeting also served as the board reorganization meeting.
Director Jordan Fetzer was nominated and approved by a 6-3 vote as board president for another year. Jablonski was also nominated. Directors John Rowe, Clark, Unzicker-Fassero, Brouse, Heath and Fetzer voted for Fetzer. Stanton, Zimmerman and Jablonski favored Jablonski.
Heath was the only nominee for board vice president and was approved by a 9-0 vote.
