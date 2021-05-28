MILTON — Dressed in the school's traditional green caps and gowns, members of Meadowbrook Christian School's Class of 2021 were filled with elation and a sense of celebration as they prepared for Friday's commencement ceremony.
Emily Toland served as the class valedictorian, while Takira Yoder addressed the 16-member class as salutatorian.
"We did not come here to fear the future," Toland said, while quoting former President Barack Obama during her speech. "We came here to shape it."
As she looks toward the future, Toland said there are two rules to keep in mind: Be flexible and rely on God.
She said those two rules were exemplified for the Class of 2021 during their junior-year class mission trip to Panama, held immediately prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the group had intended to teach at a school in Panama, Toland said her class found out that wouldn't be possible as the school was shutting down due to COVID-19.
"We made the most of our only school day there with the kids," she recalled. "When we found out we would be leaving four days early, we made sure that we valued the time we got to spend with the kids just a little more that day."
Returning home from Panama was a surreal experience for the students.
"For the past 10 days we had spent 24-hours a day with each other," Toland reflected. "When we came back, we weren't able to see each other at all because we had to quarantine.
"We had to learn to be flexible with what the world was throwing at us," she continued. "We learned to value the time we had with our family and to find joy in the little things in life."
Throughout the pandemic, Toland said students had to rely on God and keep an open mind.
Toland continued to encourage her classmates to keep trusting in God.
"We are supposed to rely on God," she said. "He didn't simply throw us on earth and then forget about us. He promises to be with us wherever we go, and to guide us throughout life."
Toland said the future is more than just "a time yet to come."
"Graduates, do me a favor, look to your left, now look to your right," she said, asking her classmates to look at one another.
"Those people you just looked at, they are the future, we are the future," Toland said. "That can be scary to think about, that we are the future.
"The good news is that even though the future can be a scary thing... we don't have to take it on by ourselves," she continued. "God tells us that he will always be with us throughout our life, and that he has a plan. We just have to trust him."
Continuing a tradition started by past Meadowbrook commencement speakers, Yoder singled out each class member. In doing so, she listed things she admired about her 15 classmates, and reflected on memories they shared together.
"We, as a class, are confusing, complicated, at times hard to deal with, but at the end of the day we are family," Yoder said. "We aspire to be a family that exemplifies compassion."
She credited the class, a a whole, with helping to form her into the person she is.
"We walked these halls together, laughed together and cried together," Yoder said. "I know that no matter what we may face, we may always look back and remember the good times and see that God was present through it all.
"God bless each of you as we step into this new chapter of our lives."
