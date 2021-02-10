Northumberland County Sentences
• Bobby Colon, 43, of Shamokin, three days to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Maleana Kepler, 42, of Milton, six months supervised probation with restrictive conditions including one month on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Kolton Meeker, 26, of Northumberland, six months supervised probation with restrictive conditions including one month on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Chase Bennetch, 23, of Shamokin, one-month probation, $25 fine plus costs for unauthorized use of a vehicle; one-month probation, $25 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia; one-month probation, $25 fine plus costs for another count of possessing drug paraphernalia; six months’ supervised probation with restrictive conditions including one month on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Johnathon Davis, 21, of Girardville, $200 fine plus costs for driving under suspension; $25 fine plus costs for driving an unregistered vehicle; one-year probation, $25 fine plus costs for retail theft.
• Zafier Nehemiah Smith, 23, of Philadelphia, 12-months probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Michelle Snyder, 31, of Harrisburg, 12 months probation, a fine and costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Charles A. Troup III, 27, of Shamokin, one-year probation, fine and costs for possessing drug paraphernalia; six to 12 months in county jail, nine days credit for time served, a fine and costs for another count of possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Tesla Burns, 30, of Sunbury, three days in county jail, three days credit for time served, a fine and costs for DUI.
• Jennie Dorsett, 40, of Sunbury, six months supervised probation with restrictive conditions with the first 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Maryann Strembo, 70, of Shamokin, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Tina Green, 52, of Mount Carmel, $50 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Bradley N. Anecki Sr., 55, of Elysburg, $125 fine plus costs for engaging in unprofessional conduct; $125 fine plus costs for false or deceptive advertising of vehicles; $250 fine plus costs for forging or altering records.
• Christina J. Hepner, 33, of Shamokin, four years probation, fines and costs for four counts of possessing drug paraphernalia; one-year probation, a fine and costs for possessing a controlled substance; one-year probation, $100 fine and costs for false identification; six to 12 months in county jail, 179 days credit for time served, $100 fine plus costs for an additional count of possessing drug paraphernalia.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Concealment of whereabout of a child
MIFFLINBURG — State police charged a Shamokin Dam woman with felony counts of concealment of wherabouts of child and obstruction of justice stemming from allegations she withheld information related to a student who had been reported missing by her parents.
Heather Lynn Specht, 33, of 27 Helen St., Shamokin Dam, allegedly withheld information regarding a 17-year-old student. Troopers said Specht is a student assistance program teacher at Mifflinburg Area School District. Troopers said text messages showed that Specht knew the girl’s half-brother was going to pick her up and transport her to Florida, but did not divulge that information.
In addition to the felony counts, she was also charged with a misdemeanor count of tamper with/fabricate physical evidence.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 9.
Fleeing or attempting to elude officer
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A Selinsgrove man was charged with a felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude officer and other counts following an attempted stop by police along the White Deer Pike.
Justyn David Holmes, 32, of 301 Fair Oak Road, Selinsgrove, was also charged with misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest/other law enforcement and summary counts of operator privilege suspended or revoked, obedience to traffic-control devices, fail to keep right, disregard traffic lane, driving at safe speed, carleless driving, reckless driving and fail to use safety belt-driver and occupant. Holmes allegedly sped away from troopers at speeds between 80-90 mph in icy conditions. The vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane and made other erratic movements before coming to a stop, police said. Holmes allegedly did not obey verbal commands before he was ultimately taken into custody.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Preliminary hearings
Note: Defendants who waived, or had hearings held for court, are due for formal arraignment April 26 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Stephanie L. Chrismer, 33, of Lewisburg. A misdemeanor count of false reports-reported offense did not occur was held for court.
• Amos Donald Smith, 35, of White Deer, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Watsontown Police Department Terroristic threats
WATSONTOWN — A Watsontown man has been charged with terroristic threats after an alleged domestic incident.
Police charged Brandon Klapp, 29, with three misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass following the alleged incident at 5:52 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 300 block of Pennsyvlania Avenue, Watsontown, Northumberland County.
Klapp allegedly entered an apartment and despite being told to leave, refused to leave. He allegedly made threats to several occupants of the apartment building.
Klapp was jailed in Northumberland County pending a preliminary hearing, police noted.
State Police At Stonington DUI
SHAMOKIN — Troopers cited a man after his vehicle was stopped at 11:08 p.m. Dec. 28 along Lincoln Street, Shamokin, Northumberland County.
Roy John Troutman was arrested for DUI, troopers noted. A 2006 Toyota was allegedly involved.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
EAST CAMERON TOWNSHIP — A Northumberland County man sustained a suspected minor injury after his vehicle struck a truck plowing snow.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 1:26 p.m. Feb. 1 along Upper Road, west of Bates Road, East Cameron Township, Northumberland County. David R. Reed, 30, of Coal Township, was traveling east in a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe when it braked to slow, went out of control and struck a 2011 International Harvester plow truck driven by Ramo Martinez-Rodriguez, 39, of Coal Township. Reed, police noted, sustained a suspected minor injury. Both drivers were belted.
Reed will be cited with drivers required to be licensed.
Harassment
LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Shamokin woman was cited after troopers investigated an alleged harassment.
The incident occurred at 7:35 p.m. Feb. 4 along Hickory Road, Lower Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County. Talia Kearney was arrested and cited after an alleged incident with a 38-year-old Dalmatia woman.
Criminal mischief
KULPMONT — A 20-year-old Frackville man was cited after he allegedly damaged the windshield of a Kulpmont man’s vehicle.
Troopers said the incident took place at 1 p.m. Feb. 2. Erick Miernicki was cited after he allegedly damaged the windshield of a 2006 Chevrolet Impala with a metal pole.
Drug possession
SHAMOKIN — Following a traffic stop, a Coal Township man was arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, police reported.
Troopers said a 2021 Chevrolet was stopped at 8:47 p.m. Feb. 3 along North Franklin and East Sunbury streets, Shamokin, Northumberland County. Jarrod Moyle, 46, was cited.
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash (injury)
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A White Deer man was flown by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, after his vehicle crashed into a concrete wall.
The crash occurred at 5 p.m. Jan. 27 along Route 44 south, east of Back Road, Washington Township, Lycoming County. Asa P. Smith, 71, sustained a suspected serious injury when his 2003 Ford F-150 XLT left the right side of the roadway and struck a concrete wall supporting a driveway on the south side of Route 44, troopers reported. The Ford then rolled onto its left side and struck an embankment, then rolled back onto its tires and struck an embankment, causing the rear of the truck to become airborne. Troopers were unsure whether or not the man was belted.
