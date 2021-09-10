WASHINGTON — A $2.2 million grant for volunteer firefighter recruitment in the region was recently announced by Sen. Pat Toomey (R-US, Pa.).
The Regional Recruitment and Retention SAFER FEMA Grant will provide the volunteers support in marketing, training and other incentives. It was facilitated by CapCOG (Capital Region Council of Governments).
It will allow 21 fire companies in central Pennsylvania to ensure 24-hour coverage by hiring more firefighters.
