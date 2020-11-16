SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and its Diversity and Inclusion Impact Council are launching the Not In Our Valley (NIOV) campaign.
The NIOV initiative is being launched with a "Diversity Week" full of events, activities, resources and other events.
Diversity Week will run through Nov. 20.
The week is broken up into day themes and includes:
• Monday, Nov. 16: "Understanding — Story Telling and Sharing Event."
• Tuesday, Nov. 17: "Conversing — Panel discussion of local DEI groups in the Susquehanna Valley"
• Wednesday, Nov. 18: "Standing-Up — Take the Pledge to stand-up against hate, discrimination and racism"
• Thursday, Nov. 19: :Exploring Resources — Check out some of the article and resources to learn more about diversity, equity and inclusion."
• Friday, Nov. 20: "Reflecting, Evolving and including — Reflect on what you’ve learn throughout the week. Get your NIOV merchandise. And try something new."
Information on the week’s events and more can be found at niov.org/diversityweek.
The Not In Our Valley initiative stems from the ongoing need for conversation and action surrounding diversity and acceptance throughout the Susquehanna Valley. Passionate responses have occurred nationwide in retaliation to the racism problem in this country and we are confident that the time for change is now, in our valley and beyond.
The goals of the NIOV initiative include: Provoke more educated conversations surrounding race and inclusion in the valley, develop diversity committees throughout our board and funded partners, host more community events, programs, and activities to promote inclusive communities, implement sustainable changes to be made throughout our communities, and to encourage nonjudgmental listening and understanding of the diversity, inclusion, and equity needs of our community. More information about the NIOV initiative can be found at niov.org.
The United Way Diversity and Inclusion Impact Council seeks to promote communities which discuss and meaningfully embrace diversity, where all people feel welcome and included and where there's a response to issues of prejudice and discrimination when they arise.
