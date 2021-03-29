BOALSBURG — The Pennsylvania Military Museum will present an online lecture, Civil War Navies, at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15, via Zoom.
Erie Maritime Museum Educator Charles Johnson will take an in-depth look at the vessels, heroes and engagements of the war.
The lecture will be moderated by Tyler Gum, site administrator of the Pennsylvania Military Museum.
Pre-registration is required and can be completed by visiting www.pamilmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.