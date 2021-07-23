With NASCAR taking the next two weeks off to accommodate TV coverage of the Olympics, I thought this would be the perfect time to issue report card grades for the top NASCAR Cup teams.
• Chip Ganassi Racing: B-
Kurt Busch’s breakthrough win two weeks ago in Atlanta pushes this team into the B category, along with Ross Chastain’s continued improvements. Atlanta will likely mark Ganassi’s final NASCAR win as this team has been purchased by Justin Marks’ Trackhouse Racing for next season. While that team will field two cars, both Busch and Chastain’s futures are in question as Daniel Suarez will drive one of the Trackhouse cars.
• Team Penske: B-
Each of Penske’s three drivers — Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney — have won one race this year. However, the Penske team should be winning more than that. With Keselowski leaving the team at the end of the year, that team’s performance certainly will not improve over the remaining races on the 2021 schedule.
• Richard Childress Racing: C+
Although Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick are currently battling for the final slot in the playoffs. This team needs one or both of its drivers to win.
• Stewart-Haas Racing: C-
Aric Almirola’s shock win last weekend in New Hampshire in the midst of a dreadful season has saved this team from receiving an “F” grade. Almirola’s breakthrough is the only bright spot in this team’s season, in which top dog Kevin Harvick has yet to find victory lane. Cole Custer has been virtually invisible. Unfortunately, Chase Briscoe chose to embark on his rookie season at a time when there’s rarely pre-race practice sessions, hindering his chances of success.
• Hendrick Motorsports: A+
After several “off” seasons, this is once again the team to beat in NASCAR. Kyle Larson has quickly emerged as the team leader and will be a threat for the championship through the run to Phoenix. While he has lacked consistency, Alex Bowman has three wins to his credit and should also be a championship contender. I question defending champion Chase Elliott’s team as he “only” has two wins this year, both on road courses. William Byron has been incredibly consistent, running up front nearly every week. However, he needs to add to his early season win in Homestead.
• Roush-Fenway Racing: C-
Not surprisingly, this team has made few headlines this season. Ryan Newman will likely be out of a ride next year as Keselowski joins the team as a driver and co-owner. The team has reportedly offered Newman a part-time drive. Chris Buescher is contracted through at least next season.
• Joe Gibbs Racing: A
Although he has yet to win a race, Denny Hamlin has stood atop the point standings for most of the season. With two wins to his credit, Kyle Busch is showing signs of returning to his dominant form, and should be a championship contender throughout the playoffs. Reeling off three wins early in the season, Martin Truex appeared to be a championship contender. However, he may have lost his mojo. Christopher Bell scored his first-career victory in February on the Daytona road course.
• Wood Brothers Racing: D
This team was plagued by a slew of bad luck early in the season, and announced last week fan favorite Matt DiBenedetto will be replaced next year by rookie Harrison Burton, who is not ready to move up to the Cup series.
• 23XI Racing: C
This new team owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, with Bubba Wallace handling driving duties, has not run as horribly as I expected.
• Front Row Motorsports: A-
Though not totally unexpected, Michael McDowell’s win in the season-opening Daytona 500 was a pleasant surprise, with journeyman driver McDowell being a deserving winner. What has been a surprise is that this team ran near the front in several other early season races. There’s a chance McDowell could make it beyond the first round of the playoffs. Rookie Anthony Alfredo has, not surprisingly, had a rough season.
• JTG Daughtery Racing: C
Ricky Stenhouse hasn’t crashed quite as many cars as expected, and Ryan Preece has at times made the most out of having bad equipment.
• Trackhouse Racing: C+
With no experience racing on dirt, Daniel Suarez was on the verge of winning the Bristol dirt-track race. Surprisingly, he’s had several other strong runs. While it will take several seasons for this team to become a regular contender, the purchase of Chip Ganassi Racing may speed up the process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.