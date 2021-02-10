SUNBURY — Northumberland County Treasurer Kevin Gilroy has announced that 2021 dog licenses are now past due. Licenses must be renewed annually by Jan. 1 and are valid through Dec. 31.
It's state law that all dog 3 months and older must have a current year license, or a $300 fine plus court costs per dog might be assessed by the state dog warden. The fee is $6.50 for each spayed or neutered dog and $8.50 for other dogs. Seniors and persons with disabilities may purchase a license for $4.50 for spayed or neutered dogs and $6.50 for others.
Additionally, all dogs and non-feral cats 3 months and older must be vaccinated against rabies.
Dog wardens are canvassing the county using PADogLicense.com real time system and may visit a dog owner’s neighborhood, without notice at any time, to verify the owner’s dog is licensed and has the proper rabies vaccination papers.
Dog owners can apply, pay and print a dog license online at www.padoglicense.com. There is a $2 fee per license. When purchasing a dog license online, the dog is legal. Owners will also receive an email notification to renew the license at the end of the year. The dog’s metal tags will be mailed to the owner by the treasurer’s office the same day.
Dog owners may also stop by the treasurer’s office to get their dog license between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
If applying by mail, send a completed dog application with the proper fee and signed by the dog owner with a check made payable to Northumberland County Treasurer, 399 Stadium Drive, Sunbury PA 17801.
If the owner no longer has their dog, call 570-988-4161 so records can be adjusted.
If the owner’s dog gets lost, they may visit www.palostdog.com and post their dog’s digital picture and information for free. This service is provided by PADogLicense.com free to dog owners who register online.
