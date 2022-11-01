State Police at Milton DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Cassandra Smith, 23, of New Columbia, was charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop troopers reported conducting at 1:11 a.m. Oct. 1 at Crossroads Drive and JPM Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Two-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Suspected minor injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 5:29 p.m. Oct. 28 along Route 54, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2014 Subaru Impreza driven by Yu Chau Sakers, 75, of Watsontown, proceeded through an intersection without proper clearance and struck a 2012 Nissan Altima driven by Tammy Smith, 62, of Danville.
Both drivers were transported to the hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Sakers was cited with stop and yield signs.
Engaging in prostitution
UNION TOWNSHIP — Charges have been filed against two people as the result of an alleged incident which occurred Sept. 26 along South Susquehanna Trail, Union Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Raine Rideout, 23, of Chambersburg, reported being raped by Arthur Oister, 75, of Milton, as he transported her to the White Deer Run Treatment Center from the Franklin County Prison.
Through the course of their investigation, troopers said they discovered Oister paid Rideout $20 to have sexual relations with him.
Rideout was locked up in the Snyder County Prison on a prostitution charge, while Oister was charged with institutional sexual assault and solicitation for prostitution, and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.
DUI
MILTON — Brandon Hakes, 38, of Montgomery, has been charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop troopers reported conducting at 12:29 a.m. Sept. 5 at North Front and Sixth streets, Milton.
Suicide attempt
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to an attempted suicide.
The incident was reported at 5:17 p.m. Oct. 26 along Loop Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Harassment
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Franklin Bickel, 61, of Lewisburg, has been charged after allegedly leaving a series of harassing voicemails for Kathle Ogrady, 61, of Milton.
The incident was reported at 11:46 a.m. Oct. 25, at 1960 Eighth Street Drive, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Harassment
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old Milton woman was charged after allegedly striking a 47-year-old Mifflinburg man in the face.
The incident occurred at 2:29 p.m. Oct. 29 along Old Turnpike Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Harassment
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Gary Moodie, 68, of Danville, was charged with harassment as the result of an incident in which Richard Mason, 34, of Kulpmont, was the victim, troopers reported.
The incident occurred at 12:21 a.m. Oct. 27 at Red Roof Inn, Valley Township, Montour County.
Theft
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Apollo Fence Company reported the theft of a chain link fence, valued at $25,000.
The theft was reported at 7 a.m. Sept. 14 along Sheraton Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Cruelty to animals
McEWENSVILLE — Troopers are investigating a report of cruelty to animals.
The incident was reported at 8:47 a.m. Oct. 19 along Susquehanna Trail, McEwensville.
Union County Marriage licenses
• Katie A. Crawford, 33, Lewisburg, to Jesse J. Guffey III, 38, Lewisburg.
• Skyelar A. Moore, 29, New Columbia, to Justin A. Tolliver, 30, New Columbia.
• Yendry E. Anzola, 36, Hawley, to Yessica C. Salcedo, 30, Hawley.
• Shawn M. Snyder, 53, Allenwood, to Tina M. Shemory, 55, Allenwood.
• Vernon H. Horning, 21, Middleburg, to Martha N. Martin, 20 Lewisburg.
• Jason Alabakoff, 52, Lewisburg, to Bria E. Shemory, 41, Lewisburg.
• Ammon R. Hostetler, 21, Milroy, to Denna A. Yoder, 21, Winfield.
• Howard L. Rice, 51, Northumberland to Jennifer L. Moltz, 35, Northumberland.
Divorces
• Robert M. Rowe — Christal L. Rowe, 30 years married
• Justin L. Valentine — Ashley C. Deegan, 3 years married
• Katanina G. Hoffman — Kevin R. Willis, 13 years married
• Aaron F. Covaleski — Courtney S. Covaleski, 13 years married
• Edward J. Barrett — Melinda Barrett, 8 years married
Deed transfers
• Dale L. Blosser, Cathy A. Blosser to Theodore J. Dziadzio Jr., property in Buffalo Township, $1
• Dale L. Blosser, Cathy A. Blosser to Dale L. Blosser, Cathy A. Blosser, Driveway Easement in Buffalo Township
• David R. Swanseen, Vanessa L. Swanseen, Vanessa L. Bilger, to David and Vanessa Swanseen Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Kollie L. Giardinello Trustee, David Swanseen Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Vanessa Swanseen Irrevocable Grantor Trust, property in West Buffalo Township, $1
• Clark M. E. Grenoble and Diane D. Baker Primary, Clark M.E. Grenoble Primary Residence Protector Trust, Diane D. Baker Primary Residence Protector Trust to Raymond Beachy, Rachel Beachy, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Dale L. Blosser, Cathy A. Blosser to Dale L. Blosser, Cathy A. Blosser, property in Buffalo Township, $1
• Elam R. Stoltzfus, Edna M. Stoltzfus to Elam R. Stoltzfus , Edna M. Stoltzfus, property in Kelly Township, $1
• Virginia L. Showers to Sherri D. Showers, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Donna L. Amspacher, Larry D. Finsterbush, Brenda L. Finsterbush, Lance R. Yocum, Leslie Yocum, Leslie R. Yocum, Dixie A. Bieber, Faith D. Schroeder, Faith D. Davis, Joe L. Hampton, Beth Anne Hampton, Deborah C. Baer, Paul F. Zerbe Jr., Denise E. Zerbe, Buffalo Valley Sportmans Association Inc., Duane P. Reber, Laura K. Peffer, Laura K. Reber, Alvie W. Smith, Karen S. Smith, Leslie A. Yocum, Laura Reber, to Donna L. Amspacher, Larry D. Finsterbush, Brenda L. Finsterbush, Lance R. Yocum, Leslie Yocum, Leslie R. Yocum, Dixie A. Bieber, Faith D. Schroeder, Faith D. Davis, Joe L. Hampton, Beth Anne Hampton, Deborah C. Baer, Paul F. Zerbe Jr., Denise E. Zerbe, Buffalo Valley Sportmans Association Inc., Duane P. Reber, Laura K. Peffer, Laura K. Reber, Alvie W. Smith, Karen S. Smith, Leslie A. Yocum, Laura Reber to Lewis/West Buffalo townships, Right-of-Way, $1
•Archie A. Chappell Jr., Sandra L. Chappell to Billy L. Koch, property in White Deer Township, $261,000
• Charles David Lewis Harman, Skylar Harman to Kevin Jamieson, Courtney Jamieson, property in Kelly Township, $210,000
• Mary A. Dershem Estate, Dianna J. Thomas Executrix to Siarhei Apet, Marina Apet, property in White Deer Towship, $1
• Daniel J. Lengel to Leanna M. Gingrich, Leanna M. Lengel, Walter S. Teats III, property in Union Township, $1
• Tammy Johnston, Tammy S. Johnston to Tammy S. Johnston Jerome V. Johnston, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Wayne Yohn, Susan Yohn to Susan Yohn, property in Lewisburg, $1
• Kerry L. Wenrick, Holly L. Wenrick to Kerry L. Wenrick, Holly L. Wenrick, property in Hartley Township, $1
• Roger N. Coup, Douglas A. Coup, Loretta Coup to Broc R. Smith, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Ruth A. Hackenberg, Ruth R. Hackenberg to Ruth A. Hackenberg, Ruth R. Hackenberg, Alisha Jacka, property in Lewis Township, $1
• Beth Ann Pursel to Lawrence M. Lewczyk, Elizabeth G. Lewczyk, property in Kelly Township, $1
• Stephen M. Austin, Amber Y. Austin to Angela S. Hoey, Barbara A. Whitenight, property in Buffalo Township, $1
• William Callahan, Patricia L. Callahan to John Mark Horning, Martha O. Horning, property in West Buffalo Township, $1
• Duane E. Gaugler, Shallen M. Gaugler to George J. Zechman, Wanda L. Zechman, property in Hartley Township, $1
• Donald L. Finsterbush to Donald L. Finsterbush, Joyce L. Keister, Nancy K. Keister, Shirley M. Shrawde,r property in Hartley Township, $1
• John C. Workman and Dorthy Workman Revocable Living Trust, George L. Workman III Trustee to Lauren A. Tomlinson, property in Lewisburg, $1
• Michael S. Rash to Clyde Z. Zimmerman, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Janet M. Bickel to Janet M. Bickel, David A. Bickel Trustee, Karen M. Bickel Trustee, Bickel Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset, property in Limestone Township, $1
David Wagner, Barbara M. Wagner to tristan A. Wilhelm, Lori M. Mildrew, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.