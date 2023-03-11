Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• Brittany Yohey, 25, of Shamokin, and Kevin Dillon, 29, of Shamokin.
• Tina Kane, 54, of Sunbury, and Lisa Caruso, 58, of Sunbury.
• Jenmarie Ramirez, 22, of Sunbury, and Jose Gonzalez Betancourt, 26, of Sunbury.
• Katie Kauffman, 20, of Hegins, and Levi Beiler, 22, of Spring Glen.
Deed transfers
• Robert C. Snyder Farms Inc. to Robert C. Snydere Farms Inc., property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• J. Parke Stoltzfus and Marcia M. Stoltzfus to Amanda M. Holzapfel and and Gary L. Holzapfel, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Gloria A. Diggan estate, Lisa M. Lehman exeuctor and Justin A. Pennycoff exeuctor to Dale G. Cuer, property in Milton, $1.
• Harold Zimmerman and Arlene Zimmerman to Kenneth B. Kersteter and Emily E. Miller, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Edward A. Winter by agent and Faye A. Winter agent and individually to Aaron Salvatori and Angela Salvatori, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Ruth A. Frederick estate, Jeannie M. Trent individually and administratrix, James A. Frederick and Richard E. Frederick to Richard E. Frederick, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• James and Karen Bottorf Irrevocable Grantor trust and Katy Albert trustee to Karen Lee Bottorf, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Dorcas H. Bomberger by agent and John Lamar Bomberger agent to John R. Sensenig and Jean L. Sensenig, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Zachary Gerber to Michael D. Semicek, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Rose Marie Rine estate and Paul Scott Rine exuector to James N. Bowers and Janet E. Bowers, property in Point Township, $1.
• Gerald D. Krepps to Lauren R. MacDonald, property in Ralpho Township, $143,000.
• Tammy M. Hackenberg to Micha E. Reigel, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Randy L. Hoffman and Pamela Hoffman to Melissa A. Saleski and Mark P. Shingara II, property in Coal Township, $65,000.
• Timothy S. Karr and Kristen Y. Karr to Benjamin R. Wagner and Emily J. Wagner, property in Riverside, $1.
• Craig R. Heintzelman to Jessie Shultz, property in Point Township, $1
• Global Force LLC to Fernandes Holdings LLC, property in Shamokin, $500.
• Streetfront LLC to Ultimate LLC, property in Shamokin, $500.
• Joseph F. Hafer and Stella M. Hafer to Priscila C. Morris, property in Ralho Township, $115,000.
• Eleanor M. Hess to Robert C. Hess, Mary Carol Hess, Caleb S. Clark Jr. and Angela M. Clark, property in Rush Township, $81,500.
• Thomas R. Lindemuth and Thomas R. Lindenmuth to Thomas R. Lindenmuth, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Daniel E. Hale and Kenneth J. Stahl II to Daniel E. Hale and Kenneth J. Stahl II, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Kenneth R. Mertz, Jo Ann M. Mertz and Joanne M. Mertz to Kenneth R. Mertz and Jo Ann M. Mertz, property in Coal Township, $1
• Patricia Ann Williams and Barbara A. Thomas to Steven M. Petrovich, property in Ralpho Township, $79,900.
• Avonne L. Schindler estate, Debra L. Schindler co-executor and Steven L. Schindler co-executor to Jane Cooper and Thomas Cooper, property in Snydertown, $295,000.
• Nicholas R. Adams to Reify Capital LLC, property in Shamokin, $11,936.76.
• Nicole R. Sovic to Stephanie L. Bettick, property in Coal Township, $120,000.
• Maro Properties LLC to Jill Ann Lawley, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Charles H. Moyer and Donna Moyer to Mario M. Mendoza and Kirsy M. Mendoza, property in Sunbury, $168,000.
• Jeffrey A. Black and Dari K. Black to Jeffrey A. black, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Peter J. Zanella and Stacey A. Zanella to Peter J. Zanella and Stacy A. Zanella, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Dnaiel E. Warne and Susan M. Traver to Magdalena Gonzalez, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association and Servicelink LLC agent to Ana Iris Troncoso, property in Shamokin, $41,000.
