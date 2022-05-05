LEWISBURG — Judge Lori R. Hackenberg on Wednesday denied a motion to dismiss a charge of criminal attempt of criminal homicide filed against Julio A. Gonzalez.
However, whether Gonzalez is tried again in connection with alleged gun play nearly two years ago in East Buffalo Township, Union County, could be subject to change.
Hackenberg noted Gonzalez has 30 days to appeal the denial of the motion to dismiss. But a two-day jury trial starting Tuesday, May 17, in Union County Court was already scheduled.
Michael O’Donnell, the attorney representing Gonzalez, told the judge they would like to “sleep on” the options, including a trial before a new jury.
Gonzalez, 25, of Sunbury, was acquitted in late March of six felony counts of aggravated assault in connection with the incident reported on the evening of June 1, 2020.
The jury was hung on two counts of criminal attempt of criminal homicide, one count of felony aggravated assault and felony discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure.
D. Peter Johnson, Union County district attorney, noted at the time that the jury could not agree that Gonzalez actually fired a weapon towards two men along West Market Street.
Both men, reportedly standing on a porch in the 1700 block, sustained injuries.
One of them, Daevon K. Bodden, 21, of Lewisburg, also faced charges after returning fire towards the passing vehicle and one which followed it.
Bodden entered a guilty plea to felony discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and was sentenced to 22 to 72 months confinement in September.
