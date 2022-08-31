Student project explores 'Health Caring'

Bryan Bilbao

 Provided by Cindy D. Meixel/Penn College

WILLIAMSPORT — As Pennsylvania College of Technology student Bryan M. Bilbao, of Old Forge, sat in a hospital room with his aging grandmother near the end of her life, he noticed a difference in the way health care professionals interacted with her.

Providers entering the room asked friendly, caring questions of his grandmother’s roommate: “Are you feeling OK?” “Do you need anything?” But the same bedside manner did not reach his “nonna,” Italia Cusati. Cusati, who was born in Italy and moved to Uruguay to work when she was 5, did not speak English.

