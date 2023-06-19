MILTON — The Borough of Milton recently received a $500,000 housing rehabilitation grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). Interested residents who live within the borough limits should apply now to get on the waiting list for the no-cost repairs.

Qualified residents may receive up to $65,000 each for home repairs. The borough will provide up to $50,000, as a no-interest loan, which will be forgiven if the property is not sold or transferred for at least five years after the rehabilitation is complete. The borough shall also provide an additional $15,000 in funding that will be used to do rehabilitation work related to lead-based paint abatement or mitigation, as required.

