WATSONTOWN — Kingdom Kidz will hold an open house from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at the puppet home, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown.
Those planning to attend should RSVP by Monday, Nov. 15.
This open house is a culmination of the requirements for a 2020 grant received from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of
Pennsylvania for new theatrical lighting, sound and an 85-inch television for visual backgrounds in The Julie M. Holmes Creative Arts Center.
The entire building will also be open for the public to experience the educational rooms that will afford students, parents and the community a unique opportunity to be creative.
The building features: A room designed for black-light puppetry; a room for designing and creating a puppet to take home; a room called “Kidz City,” set up with chairs for the audience and windows in "the city" for puppet performances; a broadcasting room for participants to record their own character voices and then hear what their sounds like; a room where they can pretend to be in a vehicle or a living room setting and use puppets as their characters; a large meeting room set up for photo opts using puppets, trains and other props; and an international Christmas tree and Kingdom Kidz memorabilia room.
For more information, contact Kingdom Kidz at 570-838-3133 or visit www.hiskingdomkidz.org.
