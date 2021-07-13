LEWISBURG — An independent investigation into menacing behavior directed toward occupants of a LGBTQ+ house at Bucknell University has found no evidence it was motivated by bias against the residents or their community.
The finding was part of an update issued Monday by Bucknell University President Dr. John C. Bravman two months after the Thursday, May 13 incident. It was alleged at the time that about 20 males banged on windows and doors of Tower House, the site of the Fran’s House affinity residence.
The update indicated the behavior of the students involved “clearly damaged the sense of safety and belonging for the residents of Fran’s House, especially given their repeated requests for the students to leave, which were ignored by some until Public Safety arrived.”
Bravman noted an alternative student disciplinary process was initiated with “appropriate sanctions” imposed. Details regarding the consequences for students who sought entry to Fran’s House were not shared “per university policy.”
Similarly, consequences for individual Bucknell University Public Safety officers criticized for not taking the incident seriously were not released. The update noted recognized experts in campus safety would review institutional practices and the “campus culture in regard to Public Safety.”
Other points included making the house on Fraternity Road the permanent affinity residence for LGBTQ+ students and allies at the request of students.
“The building will be renamed Fran’s House,” Bravman wrote. “We have begun renovations to create a space where the students feel ownership and recognition as an integral part of our community. More extensive renovations will be completed in the summer of 2022.”
Provost Elisabeth Mermann-Jozwiak was asked to lead discussions “about making long-overdue, systemic changes so that all Bucknell students, particularly those from underrepresented groups, feel respected, safe and secure, and can thus experience Bucknell as their own.”
Bravman also called for a new commitment to “creating a sense of belonging for everyone in the Bucknell community.”
The structure was the home of Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE), banned by the university since 2019 for a series of hazing incidents. The individuals involved in the May 13 incident allegedly shouted that the house was still “ours,” defiled the grounds and swung an object at a pole carrying a pride flag.
