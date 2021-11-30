LEWISBURG — Celebrants gathered early evening Monday at Hufnagle Park, Lewisburg, to recognize the start of the second day of Hanukkah.
Chabad of Lewisburg hosted a celebration which included lighting of a public menorah, music and small gifts.
The gathering, organized by Chabad-Lubavitch Rabbi Yisroel Baumgarten, was one of more than 15,000 world-wide acknowledging the ancient Maccabee victory over what has been called a “oppressive Syrian Greek” regime.
The festival also recalls Jewish lore which says a single-day supply of oil kept a menorah lit for eight days during the rededication of the Second Temple of Jerusalem.
Baumgarten noted the menorah stands as a symbol of the community’s dedication to free and open worship by members of all religions. He said the light it emits can dispel darkness, much as acts of kindness or goodness can make a difference in view of opposite forces.
A second menorah near the intersection of Buffalo Road, North Fourth Street and St. Anthony Street was also installed for the season. Baumgarten said the location, where all motorists are asked to stop, was drawing attention to the holiday.
Baumgarten was hopeful Chabad of Lewisburg, now located at a nearby residence, would soon permit guests. Meantime, outdoor activities been rewarding for the center which supports Jewish traditions and cultural life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.