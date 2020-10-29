TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run girls cross country team took three of the top-five spots and five of the top 10 en route to a second-straight District 4 Class 2A title and third in four years.
In the boys race, Lewisburg also placed three in the top five and five in the top 10 en route to a third-straight District 4 Class 2A crown.
The schools also produced repeat individual champions. Warrior Run senior Lauren Trapani won her fourth district gold, taking first in 18:38, while Lewisburg junior Jacob Hess won his second consecutive gold in 16:17.
Warrior Run’s Alyssa Hoffman took second and Sage Dunkleberger fifth. Alanna Ranck was eight and Sienna Dunkleberger 10th.
For Lewisburg, Calvin Bailey finished fourth and Thomas Hess fifth. Bryce Ryder was ninth and Connor Murray 10th.
Milton had a strong showing on the boys side and will send a pair to states next week in Hershey. PIAA only accepted the top-two teams from each classification this season, along with the top-five individuals outside the team champion. Class 2A girls accepted six.
Complete coverage can be found in today’s sports pages, starting on page 9.
