WILLIAMSPORT — B. Braun Medical has awarded $5,000 in grant support to Pennsylvania College of Technology for an update to a roll-fed thermoformer used for instructional purposes in plastics education and workforce training.
The company, a Corporate Tomorrow Maker partner of Penn College, has been working with College Relations and other departments to support a variety of programs and students. B. Braun Medical and Corporate Relations are developing a work plan to engage the college in a variety of ways including: the Admissions Office co-messaging to high schools, Career Services recruiting and assisting with students’ career readiness, and faculty assisting with class presentations and developing student capstone projects.
The company also gave $2,500 in the spring for the Kick Start Scholarship initiative. Additionally, Josh Berger, associate engineer and a 2020 graduate of Penn College’s plastics & polymer engineering technology program, gave a presentation to third-year plastic students about his work experiences and opportunities at B. Braun Medical.
B. Braun Medical’s gift in support of the roll-fed thermoformer will be recognized with the company name displayed on a plaque – along with other supporters of the project – on the equipment in the lab.
