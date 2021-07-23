Numerous tours reportedly given at ACF facility

MILTON — The executive director of a regional economic development entity is reporting that numerous tours of the former ACF Industries site in Milton have been given to potentially interested buyers.
“I do know there were a number of tours of the facility over the last several months,” DRIVE Executive Director Jennifer Wakeman said. “My understanding is that ACF received offers, but what their response to them has been is still unclear. That information came from the broker back in March.”
Wakeman said the property had been listed with Binswanger, a Philadelphia firm. However, she noted the property is no longer listed on the firm’s website.
“DRIVE’s role is to work with leads that come in and interface with property owners, answer questions, provide assistance that would hopefully result in a sale,” Wakeman said.
Milton Borough Manager Jess Novinger said the borough has received no recent updates on the property.
George Venios, executive director of The Improved Milton Experience (TIME), also said he has heard nothing on the status of the property.
The Standard-Journal first reported in April that the 46-acre ACF Industries property was listed for sale by Binswanger.
A sale price was not listed by the company. However, a brochure listed total assets at $491,500. The land assessment was listed at $326,530, while the improvements assessment was listed at $165,200. Property taxes for 2020 were estimated at $58,752.
Eight buildings are included on the property, according to the brochure.
Those buildings include: A 50,400-square-foot facility, with 40-foot-high ceilings and 12 grade-level doors; a 15,300-square-foot former schoolhouse; a 59,200-square-foot facility, with seven grade-level doors and one 5-ton crane; a 14,500-square-foot building, with four grade-level doors; an 8,400-square-foot building, with a 27-foot high ceiling and two grade-level doors; a 74,311-square-foot facility, with 30-foot-foot high ceilings and 20 grade-level doors; a utility building; a 114,274-square-foot building, with 30-foot-high ceilings and four 25-ton cranes; and a 35,780-square-foot building.
The ACF property has been largely vacant since the end of 2019.
The Standard-Journal in November 2019 reported speaking to two ACF employees who confirmed receiving a letter from the company outlining the plant’s then-pending December 2019 closure.
Multiple items from the facility were sold in an online auction, conducted in the summer of 2020.
ACF Industries has roots in Milton dating back to 1864, when it was founded as Milton Car Works and owned by Murray, Dougal and Company.
