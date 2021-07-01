State Police At Montoursville DUI
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported conducting a welfare check and arrested a 22-year-old Belleville, Mich., man with DUI and drug-related charges.
The alleged incident occurred at 2 p.m. June 23 along Lincoln Drive and Sycamore Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. A 2016 Chrysler was involved.
DUI
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — A 39-year-old Prosper, Texas, man was arrested for suspicion of DUI after a 2020 BMW X5 was stopped for alleged violations at 1:15 a.m. May 2 along Riverside Drive, South Williamsport, Lycoming County.
The driver was allegedly determined to be under the influence of alcohol.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP — One person was transported to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected serious injury following a two-vehicle crash at 3:17 p.m. June 28 along Route 15 south, south of exit 155, Cogan House Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2020 Kenworth P680 driven by Timothy P. Gentry, 48, of Chaumont, N.Y., was traveling south when it struck the rear of a 2010 Ford F650 driven by Daniel J. Mitchell, 36, of Trout Run. Both drivers were belted. Mitchell was transported by ambulance.
Gentry will be cited with careless driving, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 1:17 p.m. June 23 along East Third Street at Pennsylvania Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
A 2010 Dodge Caravan driven by an unnamed person struck the rear of a 2013 Ford Escape as the Ford stopped for a red light, police noted.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — A Montoursville man sustained a suspected minor injury following a one-vehicle crash at 4:58 a.m. June 27 along Northway Road, south of Crawford Lane, Eldred Township, Lycoming County.
Justin A. Smith, 31, was traveling south in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado when the truck failed to take a left curve, left the roadway, struck a ditch, went airborne and overturned several times as it struck several trees, police reported. Smith allegedly fled the crash and was not belted. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, police said.
1-vehicle crash
McINTYRE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following when a vehicle left the roadway, struck a fence and caused debris to hit a parked vehicle, police reported.
The crash occurred at 11:39 a.m. June 29 along Route 14, McIntyre Township, Lycoming County. A 1998 Jeep Cherokee driven by an unnamed person was traveling south when it crossed the double-yellow line, hit a fence and came to rest in an adjacent lot. Debris from the fence struck the tire of a parked 2021 Buick Encore, causing damage, police noted. No one was injured.
The driver of the Jeep will be issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Vehicle malfunction
MONTOURSVILLE — No one was injured when the wheel came off a truck traveling along Broad Street in Montoursville.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 6:12 p.m. June 26 along Broad Street, Montoursville, Lycoming County. Matthew J. Burgess, 27, of Muncy, was traveling east in a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 when the left front wheel came off and the vehicle skidded off the south edge of the roadway. All were belted and no injuries were noted.
Burglary
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly entered a Little League building and took a number of items.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 11:22 a.m. June 27 along Ritchey Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Items taken included a box of Skittles, box of Sour Path Kids, box of David Sunflower seeds and Gatorade. Damages to the building’s glass window was estimated at $2,500 and $200 was reported to the building’s door frame.
Theft
WOLF TOWNSHIP — A Trout Run man allegedly took $1,000 in cash from a money bag belonging to the Angus Inn, of Hughesville.
The incident was reported at 9:25 a.m. June 27 along Route 220, Wolf Township, Lycoming County. The unnamed suspect was charged.
Theft
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — The identity of a 55-year-old Muncy woman was used to file for unemployment benefits, police reported.
The incident was reported at noon June 25 along Cookie Drive, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft by deception
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly filed for unemployment benefits in the name of a 55-year-old Montgomery woman.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 4:48 p.m. June 28 along Strouse Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 35-year-old Montoursville woman received an unemployment check they did not file for, police noted.
The incident was reported at 10:52 a.m. June 30 along Sand Hill Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. An investigation is ongoing.
Found drugs
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A wallet was found at 8:30 p.m. June 29 near the boat launch at Riverfront Park, 2889 Greevey Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
State Police At Stonington Leash law violation
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — William Dangler, 49, of Sunbury, was cited for a leash law violation after troopers responded to a reported dog law violation at 5:30 p.m. June 20 along Mile Post Road, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
Hit and run
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A hit-and-run crash was reported at 12:16 a.m. June 22 along North Main Street, south of Pennsylvania Avenue, Jackson Township, Northumberland County.
An unknown vehicle struck the rear of a trailer towed by a 2020 Peterbilt driven by Austin M. McNamara, 30, of Depew, N.Y., then turned around and began traveling north, police noted. A description of the vehicle could not be obtained due to darkness.
State Police At Lamar Corruption of minors
MILL HALL — A Muncy man was arrested after he allegedly requested images from a 13-year-old Beech Creek girl in exchange for nicotine vape pens.
The alleged incident occurred between 8 a.m. June 14 and 4 p.m. June 16 along Pennsylvania Avenue, Mill Hall, Clinton County. Gregory Persun was arrested, troopers noted. Person allegedly picked the girl up from her residence to take her to purchase nicotine vape pens.
Overdose
BEECH CREEK — A 26-year-old Beech Creek woman died from an overdose, troopers reported.
Troopers investigated the death of Jasmen Smith and through an investigation and toxicology reports, determined the death was due to overdose on a controlled substance.
Union County Deed transfers
• Aldwyn David Marble, Nicole Ann Carter Peters to Jason E. Swartz, Dianna M. Banks Swartz, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Timothy Reich, Nicolette Reich to Benjamin M. Radel, Sonya E. Radel, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Dianna M. Banks Swartz, Jason E. Swartz to Jared L. Crain, Lena K. Crain, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• David M. Holmes, Sara M. Holmes to Vickie A. Hayter, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Terry L. Marks to Terry L. Marks, Clark D. Marks, property in Kelly Township, $1.
