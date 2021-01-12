HARRISBURG — As he stood inside of his office at the Capitol building in Harrisburg, Sen. John Gordner (R-27) noted that security has been stepped up in the days since Wednesday’s violence at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Gordner said his office in the Capitol building in Harrisburg overlooks the entrance to the facility.
“Today, I’m looking at a SWAT guy out there with a gun,” Gordner said, on Monday morning. “We were notified about (this) over the weekend, that there weren’t any specific threats. With the nature of things going on around the country, they were going to engage their SWAT team that’s available.
“If I look on the roof, there’s probably someone (from the SWAT team) on the roof.”
Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) also noted the increased security.
“The main entrances, the main lobbies, there are definitely people with vests and the larger guns,” she said.
Traditionally, Gordner said the Capitol in Harrisburg has had unarmed Senate and House security guards.
“Then there’s the Capitol Police,” he said. “That is a separate entity. They are armed... They have their own vehicles. They’ll patrol the perimeter around the Capitol.”
Schlgel-Culver said the Capitol’s security team “does a really great job.”
“They are usually aware of who is in and out of the building,” she said. “It’s a very large building... with an underground parking garage.
“You definitely need security and police that know what they’re doing and have the support they need.”
While she has felt safe inside the building, Schlegel-Culver said there’s “always a concern with a building this big and the amount of people who can access it.”
Gordner noted that he’s felt secure inside the Capitol building.
“My parking space is right out front,” he said. “For the past three, four weeks there had been Trump supporters that were certainly very peacefully marching.
“Sometimes there would be 10, sometimes there would be 40 of them,” Gordner continued. “They would be singing at times... Never any issue at all.”
Over the past several years, he said there’s been a number of protests or rallies at the Capitol in Harrisburg.
“Often times, they’re on the steps,” he said. “People chanting and yelling on different issues and causes. Again, to date, they’ve been peaceful ones, which is what the First Amendment guarantees, freedom of speech, freedom of assembly.”
Both Gordner and Schlegel-Culver denounced the violence which occurred at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.
“Disturbing, unacceptable, in any instance when you cross over lines that are off limits to places that are off limits, it’s criminal,” Gordner said.
“We need to make sure that we protect people’s rights to peacefully gather and peacefully protest, and peacefully be able to exercise their First Amendment right,” he added. “We also need to punish those that do criminal activity.”
Schlegel-Culver said individuals from the Central Susquehanna Valley attended the protest in Washington, D.C., but she hasn’t spoken to any since.
“I don’t think any of them had any intentions of what went on inside the Capitol to happen,” she said. “I think you have some individuals who, for whatever reason, thought they were going to cause damage.
“We can’t forget there are a lot of people that went down there for a peaceful protest... (they) wanted people to pay attention to their message.”
Schelgel-Culver said anyone who committed an illegal act during the protest must be held accountable.
“It’s senseless, looting, violence,” she said. “It doesn’t give a message. It makes people turn away, it makes people stop communicating, stop listening.”
Since the election, Schlegel-Culver said her office has heard from individuals of differing opinions.
“Some people are in support of the protestors, or the concept of the protest, but not for the damage, and destruction and violence,” she said. “Some want to see the president impeached.”
In addition from hearing from her constituents, Schlegel-Culver said her office has also received a vast number of emails about the election from across the country.
“As time went on, they got a little less nice, a little less respectable... to the point we were getting four to six per minute,” she said, adding that her office staff had to sort through the emails to to make sure they were responding to constituents.
“I want to encourage people to participate in the process,” Schlegel-Culver said. “That’s what government was created for... I t’s OK to protest. It’s OK to express your opinion.”
She hopes the violence which erupted in Washington, D.C., doesn’t discourage individuals from peacefully protesting and expressing their opinions.
