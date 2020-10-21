LEWISBURG — The potential of Election Day issues were among topics brought to Union County commissioners at their Tuesday board meeting.
“Public comment” speakers at the online meeting included Becky Perez, a Kelly Township resident who cited social media trends illustrating hypothetical cases of voter intimidation. Perez said she planned on voting in person on Election Day, but did not note specific threats during the meeting.
Commissioner Jeff Reber, election board chair, said sheriff’s deputies would be on call and there would be coordination with local and state police. He had heard of no threats, but encouraged Perez and others to share information so it can be reviewed by the appropriate people.
Kandy Duncan, League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area president, asked if the public could view the vote counting. Reber replied it was not necessarily a public forum, but each candidate and each party could send a representative.
Reber’s reply noted that 6,343 ballots have been sent out to date, with 2,753 returned. He said it was a good rate considering there was still about two weeks to go before Election Day.
A mechanical letter-opening device was also recently installed in a newly configured part of the county building. Reber said it would speed up the tabulation process for the Department of Elections and Voter Registration. Duncan offered volunteer help as long as COVID-19 guidelines were observed. Reber replied that the county was well covered.
Reber also said poll workers would not require people to wear masks when they come to vote. Observers will have seating provided from a safe distance as the voting progresses.
Sherry Staton noted that the color of ink requested on the mail-in ballot instruction sheet was different that what was requested on the ballot itself. Reber said the ballot will be counted regardless of the color, but extraneous marks were still to be avoided.
Margaret Marr claimed on Monday a neighbor was turned away from depositing a mail-in ballot at the Union County Government Center. Marr, who said she was there at the time, was troubled by the apparent denial of a legal right and hoped it would not happen at polling places.
Reber said it would not happen again, but noted staff was not ready to properly serve the voter at that moment. He said the voter should have been asked to hold off so that they could have been prepared.
Marr also said a Bucknell University student was denied voter registration without proof that he was no longer registered in his previous home state. She sought assurances it would also not continue. Reber replied he would look into it.
Posting unofficial results would continue in 2020 as it always has, but official results would take longer in view of the Supreme Court of the United States decision which affirmed vote-counting through Friday, Nov. 6.
Reber said military ballots would still need to be counted before results could be certified, in all likelihood during the week following Election Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.