LEWISBURG — The commonwealth came through with a little more in basic education funding than what the Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) projected.
Dr. John Fairchild, LASD director of administrative services, told directors at their most recent meeting that the total allocation was about $15,000 more than the budgeted estimate. It included a $146,120 portion of a $200 million special legislative allocation.
Basic education funding, increased by 2%, represented about 10.6% of the district’s total budget. Similarly, special education funding was given a $54,860 boost by the state. However, Fairchild said metrics used by the state to calculate special education funding would not be updated with the actual amount until May. He was hopeful that the estimates would hold true.
Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSR) set-asides, relief grants to address consequences of the COVID pandemic, included $161,991 to be split for learning loss, summer enrichment and after-school programs. Learning loss spending requirements include 30% to be spent on social, emotional and mental health needs, 10% on staff development and at least 8% on reading remediation and improvement. The district will need to submit its plan with a detailed budget, description of programs and expected outcomes to the state Department of Education.
Fairchild said the amount was on top of $400,000 in American Rescue Program ESSR funds which must be spent on learning loss.
A 2022 Ford F-350 was purchased and will be outfitted as a maintenance truck, replacing a 1995 model which has become unreliable. The $40,050 price from Sunbury Motors included a $9,205 discount for purchase through the CoStars cooperative buying program.
Director Mary Brouse questioned the cost of a new truck versus a late-model used vehicle. Fairchild noted that used vehicles were currently fetch premium prices. The CoStars discount made the 2022 vehicle about the cost of a previously owned model.
Directors approved up to $5,000 in moving reimbursement for Stephanie Beaver, the district’s incoming director and director of pupil services and athletic director. Beaver was hired earlier this year at a salary of $88,000 for the newly-configured position.
The Green Dragon Foundation (GDF) has presented checks to the district totaling $5,388,36 in donations. Over $3,000 will go toward a gazebo for the Markunas Courtyard. Included was a gift from the high school Class of 2019 in memory of Brendan Fisher.
Other GDF donations will purchase additional Ozobots for Kelly Elementary School students and an outdoor bench at the high school to honor the Mathias family.
Personnel decisions approved and rates of pay included approval of school police officers Randall Kurtz for Kelly Elementary School and the high school ($28.35 per hour) and Michael Shipman for Linntown Intermediate and the middle school ($28.35 per hour).
New staff and salaries included Nikki Baney, second grade teacher ($64,528) and Miranda Fawver, full-year licensed second grade teacher ($40,831.75).
Tenure and professional contracts will be offered to Corey Lesher (high school driver education, health and physical education), Lindsey Hawksworth (high school health and physical education), Anthony Caruso (elementary special education), Alexis Brockway (elementary education, Pre-K Counts) and Lauren Peck (middle school gifted education English language arts).
