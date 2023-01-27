LEWISBURG — A Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) employee who provided potentially life-saving assistance to a student was recognized during Thursday’s school board meeting.
Superintendent Cathy Moser thanked paraprofessional Dawn Hupp for her quick reaction in performing the Heimlich maneuver on a student, dislodging a carrot they were choking on.
The student was able to return to class after being checked by the school’s nurse.
“I want to thank the district for giving me the training to know what to do in these situations,” Hupp said.
The LASD continues to tweak its budget for the 2023-2024 school year.
The school board in November was presented with a preliminary $40 million budget, which set expenses at more than $39.9 million.
The budget then accounted for an increase in state revenue, an increase in earned income tax collections, an increase in assessed property values, and an increase in real estate taxes by 4.7%.
During Thursday’s meeting, the board was updated on the revised preliminary budget, which sets expenses at $39.9 million, and draws $16,757 from the fund balance. The new preliminary figures also include a reduction in the real estate tax increase from 4.7% to 4.14%.
The board is expected to vote on a final 2023-2024 budget at its June 8 meeting.
Moser also presented the 2023-2024 enrollment and staffing projection report. Moser said the district is doing a good job and the school’s student enrollment has been relatively stable over the past 10 years.
She also shared the staffing considerations for the 2023-2024 school year and related the needs for a certified behavioral analyst, a third-grade teacher, a secondary math teacher for the high school, an english language arts program specialist for the middle school and high school, and an assistant superintendent for the district.
The school board was also recognized for the role it plays for the district. It is School Board Recognition Week.
Books in honor of each board member were placed in district libraries.
The board also heard from teachers Lauren Peck and Kelly Beal, who are teaching a college-level course.
The course teaches sophomore students the key components of research and college-level writing skills. The course also teaches students how to establish strong arguments and instills critical reading and thinking skills.
“The biggest challenge was to get the students to read non-fiction material,” Peck said.
The board approved a proposal from McClure Company for the replacement of the domestic hot water heaters at Kelly elementary, at a cost of $76,811.
The present domestic hot water heaters at Kelly date to the 1993 renovations, and are approaching the end of their lifespan.
The main hot water heater failed Monday, Jan. 9, and required emergency repairs to be brought back online.
More improvement projects were approved, including the repaving of the middle school bus loop and center parking lot, at a cost of $91,448.55. The work will be performed by Clark Contracting.
The middle school’s cafeteria doors will also be repaired as the board approved a $36,073 quote from Gordian Group.
The board also approved a proposal from Dave Gutelius Inc. for the repair of the Kelly Island ramp and access area, at a cost of $8,476.
Make up dates for the recent snow days in the district were announced. Those dates will be Feb. 17, which was a district day off and March 8, which was a teacher in-service day.
Donations totaling $3,800 from the Green Dragon Foundation (GDF) were approved. The donations include $1,381 to support the high school photojournalism program. The funding was made possible through an allocation from the Miles McKennan Foreman Endowment.
The second donation from the GDF is $2,418. The GDF reported that $2,311 of those funds made possible by a contribution from the Patrick Collins Endowment. It is to support the middle school students trip to the SUN Area Technical Institute.
The remaining funds will be used towards the Lewisburg Area High School’s foreign language program, the high school’s greenhouse program, and to purchase the Mathias family bench.
