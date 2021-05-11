State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
PERRY TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old Middleburg woman was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop at 12:25 a.m. May 8 along Route 104 and Cortland Street, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2020 Toyocar was stopped for an alleged violation. The woman was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody.
1-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a one-vehicle crash at 5:55 p.m. May 7 along Fisher Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
A 1996 Ford driven by Corey S. Ross, 29, of Winfield, was traveling north in a left curve when it went out of control, into the southbound lane, back into the northbound lane, veered off the roadway, up an embankment and onto its driver’s side, police noted. Both Ross and his passenger, Cody L. Ross, 24, of Winfield, were belted and no injuries were reported.
Corey will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, police reported.
Theft by deception
FREEBURG — A 58-year-old Freeburg woman had two unauthorized withdrawals totaling $948.51 taken from her account after she provided debit card information to what she thought was Amazon.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 7:30 p.m. May 9 along East Market Street, Freeburg, Snyder County. The woman contacted what she thought was Amazon to attempt to return merchandise, police noted.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Two unidentified individuals allegedly entered Dick’s Sporting Goods and left without paying for anything, however the manager found store tags for various articles of clothing in the back of the store.
The alleged incident occurred at 10 a.m. May 7 at the store, 486 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Stolen items amounted to $240, police noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Drug possession
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported a 2013 Buick Verano was stopped for an expired registration and the driver and passenger found to be in possession of a controlled substance.
The stop occurred at 10:58 p.m. April 16 along Route 11, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Derek Edwards, 19, of Riverview, Fla., and Jacob Harper, 19, of Brandon, Fla. were allegedly found in possession of a controlled substance.
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 11:58 p.m. May 9 along East Penn Street, east of Muncy Creek Boulevard, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
A 2002 Ford F-350 driven by Johnathan M. Taylor, 26, of Muncy, was traveling west when it attempted to pass a 2012 Mack driven by Casey A. Swank, 29, of Hughesville, to the right and was struck by the Mack, police reported. The Ford spun and came to rest in a grassy area. Both drivers were belted.
Swank will be cited with overtaking vehicle on right.
2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 10:45 a.m. April 22 along Warren Avenue at Grampian Boulevard, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
David T. Smith, 71, of South Williamsport, was traveling west in a 2019 Dodge Caravan, police noted, when it stopped, then entered the intersection and was struck by a northbound 2008 Subaru Outback driven by Henry W. Weaver, 73, of Montoursville. Both drivers, and a passenger in the Dodge, Julia M. Weaver, 76, were belted and no injuries were reported.
Smith will be cited with stop signs and yield signs, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 12:28 p.m. May 7 along Quenshuckney Road, west of Rodeo Drive, Anthony Township, Lycoming County.
A 2006 JCB Excavator driven by Mark E. Potemra, 46, of Williamsport, was traveling south when it attempted a right curve and struck a northbound 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Bill J. Wright, 39, of Cogan Station, police reported.
Potemra was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
MORELAND TOWNSHIP — A 48-year-old Hughesville man escaped injury when his vehicle failed to take a left curve and struck a guide rail.
Police said the crash occurred at 6:02 a.m. May 7 along Route 118, east of Lower Harman Road, Moreland Township, Lycoming County. Kevin L. Charles was traveling west in a 1999 Dodge Dakota when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a guide rail, police noted.
Charles was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
1-vehicle crash
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Montoursville man escaped injury when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a rock, which caused disabling damage, according to troopers.
The crash occurred at 8:34 a.m. May 10 along Wallis Run Road, north of Route 973, Eldred Township, Lycoming County.
A 2008 Subaru Forester driven by Jerico N. Carr was traveling south when it went off the right side of the roadway and hit a rock. He will be issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 44-year-old Montoursville man is under investigation for DUI after a one-vehicle crash at 8:51 p.m. May 4 along Radio Club Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Shamus C. Daniels was traveling east in a 2019 Kia Stinger when it left the roadway, and struck an embankment and utility pole, troopers reported. Daniels was reportedly taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
Hit and run
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged hit-and-run crash at 8:46 p.m. April 27 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
A 2021 Toyota 4Runner driven by an unnamed person backed from its stall and struck the front right of a parked 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Amy J. Masorti, 42, of Lock Haven, troopers reported. The Toyota then fled the scene.
Endangering welfare of a child
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Jeffrey Bryant, 39, of Muncy, was taken into custody following an investigation at 1:30 a.m. May 8 along Clarkstown Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers reported responding to a domestic disturbance. The victim was a 15-year-old boy, police noted.
PFA violation
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated a reported protection-from-abuse violation at 8:23 p.m. April 30 along Pleasant Valley Road, Eldred Township, Lycoming County.
The victim was a 45-year-old Cogan Station woman, it was noted.
Terroristic threats
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — An Upper Fairfield Township man was charged after an alleged incident at 9:13 p.m. May 7 along Pinecrest Drive, Eldred Township, Lycoming County.
James Place, 33, allegedly made threats with a gun against Randy Terry, 32, of Williamsport.
Harassment
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A 15-year-old Hughesville girl was cited after she allegedly struck a 13-year-old Hughesville girl multiple times.
The alleged incident occurred at 8:30 p.m. May 8 at Trout Pond park, Route 405, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Scattering rubbish
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a report of scattering rubbish.
The alleged incident occurred between 3 p.m. May 8 and noon May 9 along Hepburn Hill Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
