Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• Amy Petersen, 37, of Lewisburg, and Bradley Webber, 38, of Lewisburg.
• Carol Aul, 58, of Milton, and Kevin Raup, 54, of Milton.
• Fresmely Torres, 22, of Shamokin, and Richard Alvarez Aldana, 21, of Shamokin.
• Michele Gresh, 41, of Muncy, and Timothy Reich, 39, of Muncy.Darla Hood, 26, of Kulpmont, and Charles Kalbarchick, 32, of Kulpmont.
• Genesis Valentin Ruiz, 19, of Selinsgrove, and Christian Quinones Vega, 20, of Sunbury.
Deed transfers
• Integrity Land Inc. to Green Hills Land LLC, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $51,900.
• James P. Earp and Gianna C. Earp to Nicholas R. Bolskey and Andrea Dietz, property in Watsontown, $220,510.
• Nathan T. Haynes and Mallory McGuire to Taylor G. Vadasz, property in Watsontown, $160,000.
• Tierney J. Boyles to Jonathan Walter and Gina Twilley, property in Milton, $99,000.
• Amos B. Yoder and Annie B. Yoder to Aspect 1 LLC, property in Watsontown, $1.
• J&W 2020 LLC to Matthew James Lesher and Harleyann Heitzman Lesher, property in Delaware Township, $238,000.
• Douglas M. Williams and Deborah A. Williams to Williams Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, Douglas M. Williams, Deborah A. Williams and Lyssa M. Williams trustee, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Richard C. Kirkwood and Cristi S. Kirkwood to Meera Menon and Nirmal Menon, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Judith Taylor estate, James L. Taylor co-exeuctor and Paule M. Fluke co-exeuctor to John W. Knelly III and Mary Rose T. Knelly, property in Milton, $1.
• William Lindenmuth to HG Catino LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $20,000.
• Nicholas Nestico and Bonnie Nestico to Matthew Bradley and Cecilia Bradley, property in Mount Carmel, $1,000.
• Bob P. Bradigan to Cole Bradigan, property in Little Mahanoy Township, $183,000.
• Leonard Chiu to Tess Johs, property in Mount Carmel, $26,500.
• Theresa M. Williams and Theresa M. Kistler to Theresa M. Kistler, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Theresa M. Kistler to Theresa M. Kistler, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Corey Pisarz and Jennifer Pisarz to Corey Pisarz, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Albert W. Martin estate, Phllis Minnich individually and co-exeuctrix and Laurinda J. Voelcker co-executrix to Jerry Schucker and Jacqueline Schucker, property in Riverside, $24,000.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Jon Badman to Peter J. Long, property in Coal Township, $47,400.
• Stanely J. Kapushinski, Danielle M. Kapushinski and Danielle M. Kolody to Stanley J. Kapushinski, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Frank Bellace to Earl Wesley Brown and Melissa Jones, property in Shamokin, $30,000.
• Scott Hill and Julie A. Hill to Julie H ill, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Farnsworth Family Limited Partnership, Gary R. Farnsworth and Janice K. Farnsworth to Gary Mudry and Brynna Mudry, property in Ralpho Township, $55,000.
• Fred J. May estate and Jeffrey May executor Jeffrey May, property in Shamokin, $1.
• John Brown and Renee Brown to Renns Rentals LLC, property in Shamokin, $134,650.
• Karen M. Miller to Zachary J. Brown and Jolene V. Retallack, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Charles B. Eltringham and Tamera R. Martin to Jeffrey B. Eltringham, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Northumberland County Sheriff, Jeffrey W. Strausser and Sharon Lee Strausser to Future Ling LLC, property in Riverside, $33,350.
• Isaac A. Kunkel Jr. and Joan M. Kunkel to Diversified Management Solutions LLC, property in Sunbury, $133,000.
• Bruce R. Laise and Robin L. Laise to John B. Kelson and Marjorie R. Kelson, property in Herndon, $1.
• Thomas D. Boyer and Connie S. Boyer to Thomas D. Boyer and Connie S. Boyer, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Helen Rosalie Olley to Mark S. Olley and Nicole A. Olley, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• William J. Maher, William Henry and Jodi Henry to William J. Maher, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Randall. L. Biddinger Jr. to AR Property Holdings LLC, property in Sunbury, $3,000.
• S. Lamar Haldeman and Teresa D. Haldeman to Brian Zimmerman and Arlene Zimmerman, property in Shamokin Township, $80,000.
• Moore Real Estate Holdings LLC to 29 S 3rd St. LLC, property in Shamokin, $50,000.
• Richard Arthur Thiroway co-partner, Terry Lee Vesnefskie co-partner and T&V Partners to Omwattie Sukharaj and Ali Usman, property in Shamokin, $28,000.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Ricky L. Miller to LSF Master Participation Trust, property in Coal Township, $1,895.95.
• Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union to Michael R. Kopchinski, property in Mount Carmel, $45,000.
• Terra Perspectives Inc. to Amanda Elaine Johnson and Julie Johnson, property in Shamokin, $87,500.
• Alfred E. Bailey to Domenico A. Stellar, property in Kulpmont, $230,000.
• Lee W. Herb by agent and Quinn Whitenight agent to Seedling Real Estate Investments LLC, property in Upper Augusta Township, $75,400.
• Ronald M. Tamecki Jr. to Ronald M. Tamecki Jr. and Terri Tamecki, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Midfirst Bank to RVB Property Management Inc., property in Kulpmont, $23,680.
• Russel R. Dindorf to Relentless Realty LLC, property in Shamokin, $5,000.
• Nancy A. Ney to David A. Ney Jr. and Susan D. Ney, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• Barbara A. Snydeer and Charles A. McLeod to Amanda Christ, property in Kulpmont, $57,000.
