DUI, multiple felony counts, filed in Snyder Co. crash

SHAMOKIN DAM — Six felony counts — including aggravated assault by vehicle while under the influence and endangering welfare of children — have been filed against a 42-year-old Selinsgrove woman who was allegedly behind the wheel of a car which sparked a violent crash at 5:45 p.m. Friday, March 4, along Route 11 in Shamokin Dam.
Shamokin Dam Police Chief Tim Bremigen said Theresa Risso has been charged with felony counts of endangering welfare of children, aggravated assault (to counts), aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, causing or risking a catastrophe and aggravated assault by vehicle. Additional charges include driving under the influence (two counts), recklessly endangering another person, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property (three counts), criminal mischief, reckless driving, careless driving, driving vehicle at safe speed and restraint systems.
Bremigen said Risso's blood alcohol concentration was .327% when her blood was drawn within two hours of the crash.
He said officers attempted to serve a warrant at Risso's last-known address, but were unable to locate her.
Bremigen previously said a car driven by Risso was traveling south on Route 11 when it struck a vehicle driven by Donna Rompallo, 66, of Kulpmont, in the area of Baldwin Boulevard.
“Risso continued to travel south and struck two more vehicles in the area of Eighth Avenue, being operated by Jason Coje and Theodore Knode,” Bremigen wrote, in a release.
“Risso’s vehicle continued to travel into the northbound lane, near the Shamokin Dam Post Office, striking a utility pole, then a concrete barrier, before striking a parked vehicle operated by the Haughts,” Bremigen continued. “Risso’s vehicle became airborne and landed on the roof of Golden Chopsticks.”
Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers and Shamokin Dam Patrolman Eric Hassenplug pulled a 1-year-old child from Risso’s car.
Risso, the child and James Haught were all hospitalized as a result of the crash, Bremigen said. Snyder County Children and Youth are involved in the case.
Anyone with information on Risso's whereabouts should call police at 570-743-2671.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.