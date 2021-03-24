MILTON — A $1 million contract for renovation work at the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit’s (CSIU) main headquarters on Lawton Lane was approved during a recent board meeting.
The board approved contracting Gordian, of Greenville, S.C., to conduct building renovations at CSIU’s central office, at a cost of $1 million.
The work will include general renovations, as well as upgrades to HVAC and electrical systems.
Several other contracts related to the renovation work were also approved. Those include: KI, of Green Bay, Wisc., to purchase and install glass partition walls for office space, $117,548; KI, to purchase office furniture, at a cost of $111,328; and Arnold’s Office Furniture, of Bridgeport, to purchase and install office cubicles, $214,315.
In addition, the board also approved contracting HUNT Engineers, Architects and Surveyors, of Towanda, to provide engineering and architectural services for a reorganization of the CSIU annex building, at a cost not to exceed $28,975.
In October, CSIU Executive Director Dr. Kevin Singer confirmed the organization was looking to relocate its LPN Career Center from its current Lewisburg location to the annex building, located along Lawton Lane.
At the same time, Singer noted CSIU employees working in the annex building would be shifting to telework, or working out of CSIU’s main headquarters.
CSIU Assistant Executive Director Dr. John Kurelja said the organization hopes to move the LPN center to the annex building by December.
He said the LPN center’s move is contingent upon renovations to the main building being completed in time.
“We have to complete the renovations of the first and second floor within the next six months,” Kurelja said.
He added that once that work is complete, employees working in the annex can move to the main headquarters. When that occurs, renovations to the annex can begin.
“There’s a number of things we’re excited about,” Kurelja said. “There’s a level of excitement about having all of our facilities at one main campus... The ability for us to have the LPN center in a really nice facility that we already own is a nice thing.”
He added that the center will also be located close to the northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project, which is scheduled to open to traffic in 2022.
“The LPN center has been very successful as of late, even through the (COVID-19) pandemic,” Kurelja said. “With the (annex) facility, there will be renovations done to that to make it state of the art. We are hoping that will allow us to draw more participants (in the LPN program) in the years to come.”
In a separate personnel motion, the CSIU board approved Singer’s retirement, effective June 30. Kurelja was previously announced to be taking over as executive director upon Singer’s retirement this summer.
In other business, the board approved:
• Hiring: Jade Brokaw, career counselor specialist, $17.23 per hour; Scott Fabrizio, workforce specialist, $17.25 per hour; Creasy Lopez, migrant education recruiter, $18.50 per hour; Ashley Miccio, Early Head Start family partner, $17.71 per hour; Taylor Teichman, youth development coordinator, $52,000; Doris Thompson, Head Start assistant instructor, $10.32 per hour; Diane Woodlyn, workforce career coordinator, $16.85 per hour; Kylee DeLong, part-time physical therapist, $45.84 per hour; Kacy Lewis, part-time driver/safety education instructor, $22 per hour; Jennifer Parks, part-time ESL instructor, $18 per hour.
• A three-year contract with iLobby, of Ontario, Canada, to provide visitor and employee management software, at a cost not to exceed $9,900.
