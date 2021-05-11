LEWISBURG — Advocates for a regional community college announced Monday that a university partner has been found for the proposed two-year school.
Lenaire Ahlum, Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project (SVCEP) executive director, mentioned the partnership with a university to be named at a meeting of East Buffalo Township (EBT) supervisors. Ahlum said there would be a joint announcement at 10 a.m. Friday at the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce at which time the university partner would be revealed.
Ahlum, and SVCEP Board President Meghan Beck, visited the EBT meeting to garner support as they seek 10-year county commitments for the project. They admitted county officials have been cautious to commit to the project which would likely be based in an existing building in the Sunbury area.
An SVCEP news release earlier in the day noted the partnership would be with a “a university that has been held in high regard for more than a century of service to the commonwealth.” The partnership would provide accreditation from the Middle States Commission for Higher Education for the start-up.
The proposed college would offer certificates, industry certification and associate’s degrees. Fields of study could include skilled trades, agriculture, business, liberal arts, nursing, a variety of sciences and others.
Ahlum and Beck reiterated the return on investment and value to the economy of the region in their presentation to supervisors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.