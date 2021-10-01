With the recent announcement that Pocono Raceway will loose one of its two NASCAR Cup series races for the 2022 season, I’ve been thinking a lot about racing history at “The Tricky Triangle.” Long before NASCAR became the track’s “bread and butter” s slate of other series starred in the Pocono Mountains.
The first race sanctioned by IMSA — a division which is now owned by NASCAR’s France family — was contested on a 5/8th mile laid out at Pocono in October 1969. According to a 2019 article by Racer.com, 350 fans turned out for the event.
Jim Clarke — not the British racing champion but another racer with a similar name — was flagged the winner of the event. However, the Racer article notes that a timing and scoring erroer was found, and Jim Jenkins was actually determined to be the race’s real winner.
The IndyCar series was the first major division to contest a race at the 2.5-mile oval. Mark Donohue won the track’s inaugural race, held July 3, 1971. The series returned to the track annually through 1989.
Following a 24-year hiatus, IndyCars returned to Pocono in 2013, and continued to race at the track through 2019.
NASCAR isn’t even the first stock car series to hold races at Pocono. USAC’s stock car division held its first race at the track in September 1971, with Butch Hartman claiming the victory. Other winners of USAC stock car races at Pocono include Roger McCluskey in 1972, Richard Petty in 1973 and Brad Keselowski’s uncle Ron in 1974.
The NASCAR Cup series first raced at Pocono in 1974, with Petty claiming the victory. It wasn’t until 1982 that the track started hosted two Cup races each season.
According to Wikipedia, Pocono hosted the Race of Champions modified race from 1977 through 1991. The event was held on the 2.5-mile track between 1977 and 1979, with it switching to a three-quarter-mile oval laid out in the infield for the remainder of the events.
Maynard Troyer won the track’s first modified race in 1977, with Geoff Bodine claiming the victory in 1978. Modifid legend Richie Eans won at the track in 1979 and 1980. Other winners on the infield short track include Greg Sacks, Jimmy Spencer, Brett Bodine, Reggie Ruggiero, Tony Hirschman and Mike Stefanik.
Other divisions to have contested races at Pocono over the years include ARCA, NASCAR’s truck and Xfinity series and Indy Lights.
With so many different divisions racing on “The Tricky Triangle” over the years I seriously hope the speedway continues to partner with sanctioning bodies to bring various divisions to the facility. Pocono is a motorsports gem in the region, and it would be a shame to see it go the same way as venues such as the race tracks in Rockingham and North Wilkesboro, N.C.
The IndyCar series wrapped up its 2021 season this past weekend in Long Beach, Calif., with Spain’s Alex Palou claiming the championship.
The 2021 season marked the second-straight year the IndyCar series did not compete at Pocono. As a result, this year’s champion has never competed at the track as he’s in just his second-season of competition.
Of the IndyCar drivers who completed more than one race in 2021, just five have won races at Pocono. Scott Dixon won in the series return to the track in 2013.
Will Power has three Pocono wins to his credit, while Ryan Hunter-Reay and Alexander Rossi each won one race at the track. Jimmie Johnson has also won at Pocono, though in NASCAR as he’s never competed in an IndyCar there.
Johnson is expected to take part in a rookie orientation program Wednesday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. I’ll admit I’m nervous about seeing Johnson drive an IndyCar on a treacherous high-speed oval.
Johnson, not surprisingly, struggled in getting used to driving an IndyCar in the road races he entered this year. I fear what could happen when he competes on an oval. Although, on the other hand, he could be far more comfortable racing on an oval than a road course.
My gut instinct tells me he’ll just stick to IndyCar road racing for 2022, and that may be a wise decision. Although I would like to see him race in the Indy 500 if he can be competitive — and safe — in the race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.