Lecture to focus on disenfranchised women

Jill McCorkel

 PROVIDED BY ALBERT YEE

WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College will welcome Jill McCorkel, Ph.D., as the speaker for the 22nd annual Strauser Lecture. Her talk, titled “Ain’t I a Prisoner? How Justice Reform Efforts Are Failing Incarcerated Women,” will discuss the widespread failure of modern reforms in the justice system to help disenfranchised women. It will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, March 27, in the Academic Center, room D-001, followed by a reception at 5 in Pennington Lounge. This event is free and open to the public.

McCorkel’s lecture will draw on her years of experience researching the social and political consequences of mass incarceration in the United States. A professor of sociology and criminology at Villanova University, McCorkel’s expertise lies in scrutinizing how law and systems of punishment perpetuate race, class, and gender inequality.

