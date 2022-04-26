LEWISBURG — Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 6 for the United Youth Group Trivia Night at Lewisburg American Legion Post 182, 127 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
First game starts at 6 p.m. at the event formed to support a mission trip of the United Youth Group.
The event will also include a silent auction, cash bar with water and soft drinks available. Call 630-687-0943 or email unitedyouthlbg@gmail.com to reserve a spot. Entry is payable at the door.
The United Youth Group is comprised of young members from four Lewisburg area churches.
