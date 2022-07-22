HARRISBURG — Tax relief provisions were included in the recently enacted budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Senator John R. Gordner (R-27) noted the creation of the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program. The permanent measure was modeled after the federal Child Tax Credit and would return up to 30% of childcare-related expenses claimed on the filer's federal tax return.
Eligible participants included filers with one or more dependents who fall under certain income limits. For those with one dependent, a maximum of $3,000 can be claimed. That amount can be doubled for those with two or more dependents.
The percentage of expenses which can be claimed will be based on income level. The credit can be applied starting with state tax filings in 2023.
A one-year expansion of the Property Tax and Rent Rebate program was also among the provisions. Under the program, renters and homeowners who meet the criteria are eligible for payments from $650 to $975. This infusion of $140 million in federal stimulus money will allow those in the program to receive an additional 70% rebate for one year only.
If an individual received the full $975 from the program last year, they would receive an additional $682.50.
Eligible individuals include people 65 years of age and older, widows and widowers age 50 and up and people with a disability aged 18 and older. Income requirements also apply. Homeowners must make $35,000 or less and renters must make $15,000 or less to qualify for this program.
