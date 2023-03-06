HARRISBURG – Legislation designed to ensure that state residents have options when it comes to fuel availability was recently approved by the Senate Local Government Committee, according to prime sponsor Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23).
Senate Bill 143, known as “Energy Choice” legislation, would limit municipal entities from banning a specific type of fuel source for appliances and heating homes or businesses. The language is fuel-neutral and is not specific to one energy source.
